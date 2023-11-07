Highlights Ndidi's contract with Leicester City is set to expire at the end of the season, so the club may consider cashing in on him in January to avoid losing him as a free agent.

A move to Tottenham Hotspur may be enticing for Ndidi, considering the exciting project under Ange Postecoglou, and he could provide quality depth for the team.

Leicester City needs to ensure they can properly recruit a replacement if they decide to let Ndidi go, but losing him wouldn't be the end of the world as long as they're proactive enough.

Wilfred Ndidi has emerged as a January transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Teamtalk, the north London club is eyeing a move for the Leicester City midfielder in the winter window.

Ndidi’s contract is currently set to expire at the end of the season, so could lose him as a free agent next summer if they don’t agree a new deal or cash in during January.

The Nigeria international is an important part of Enzo Maresca’s side as they lead the way in the Championship standings.

Should Leicester City cash in on Wilfred Ndidi in January?

However, Spurs are currently second in the Premier League table and are competing for the title under Ange Postecoglou.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on Ndidi’s future ahead of the impending January interest…

Declan Harte

Ndidi has performed well for Leicester and looks to be getting back to his best after a difficult previous 12 months or so with the Foxes.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, it puts the club in a difficult position.

The allure of a move to a team like Tottenham may prove quite enticing for Ndidi, especially given how exciting the project there looks under Postecoglou.

Given Leicester’s strong league position, and depth of options in the squad, perhaps it would be worth cashing in during January in order to avoid losing him as a free agent.

Ideally the club would find an agreement over a new deal, but it’s looking increasingly unlikely as each day passes.

In that case, perhaps a deal worth £10-15 million might be enough to convince Leicester to sell.

He would be a good signing for Spurs, adding some quality depth to an important area of the team.

He could prove the difference in what will be a tight battle at the top end of the Premier League table, as Spurs aim for top four.

Ned Holmes

Wilfried Ndidi looks to have regained his confidence and on his way back to the player who caught the eye in his early time with Leicester City.

As such, it's no huge surprise that Tottenham are interested and he could prove to be a really useful acquisition - adding some more midfield depth for Spurs as they look to maintain a top four and, perhaps even title, push.

For the Foxes, Ndidi's contract situation makes things difficult.

The ideal situation would be to tie him down to a new deal but should a suitable offer come in for him in January then they surely will have to consider it.

Ultimately, however, if they're going to let him go they just need to make sure that they're able to properly recruit a replacement in the winter window, which they should be able to do.

Losing Ndidi would not be the end of the world as long as they're proactive enough.