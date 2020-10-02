‘Could prove good business’ – Millwall eyeing five-figure deal for winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are interested in Tranmere Rovers winger Corey Blackett-Taylor, according to the Daily Mail.

The report claims that the 23-year-old could leave Prenton Park for a five-figure sum, with Bristol Rovers, Millwall and Swansea City keen on the player.

But would he be a good signing for Gary Rowett’s side? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

George Harbey

I have my doubts over this one.

Gary Rowett does like his wide players to get to the byline and get the ball into the box, and whilst Blackett-Taylor does possess pace, I do feel that he doesn’t have the quality to cut it in the Championship.

He failed to stand out in a team who were relegated from League One last term, scoring two goals and producing two assists too, and I think there are better options out there for Millwall.

Blackett-Taylor does have potential and is at a good age, but he hasn’t done enough in League One to make me think he can cut the step-up to the Championship.

It’s a risky one.

Jacob Potter

He could be a decent addition.

Blackett-Taylor has really impressed me with Tranmere Rovers, and I think he deserves a move to the Championship this season.

He’s got age on his side and will fancy his chances of playing at a higher level in the near future, having previously played for Aston Villa earlier in his career.

Millwall could benefit from having additional depth in their squad, as I still think that one of the main reasons why they didn’t finish in the top-six was because of their lack of depth.

Blackett-Taylor wouldn’t be a regular starter straight away for Millwall, but I do think he could force his way into the side relatively quickly if he can replicate his performances for Tranmere with the Lions, then they could well see themselves challenging for a top-six finish in the Championship.

Sam Rourke

For a five-figure fee, this could prove good business for Millwall.

Blackett-Taylor has been one of Tranmere’s more consistent performers in recent times, and he offers direct pace, strong dribbling ability and an eye for a cross from the left-flank.

The 23-year-old offers versatility to though, and is just as adept on the right flank or in a more advanced central role, so he’d offer Gary Rowett plenty of options in attacking areas.

The Lions do already possess a number of decent midfielders with Mason Bennett, Jed Wallace among those contending for starting berths, but Blackett-Taylor would really push them, certainly the former, and would offer a different dimension to their wide options.

At his age, the player also has plenty of room to grow and develop into an established Championship player.

I can see the sense here.