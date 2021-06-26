‘Could potentially be an excellent signing’ – Millwall set for transfer tussle with Nottingham Forest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are set for a transfer battle with Nottingham Forest and a number of other sides over Groningen midfielder Ahmed El Messaoudi, according to Belgian outlet GVA.

It is understood that the Championship duo are keen on the 25-year-old, alongside La Liga side Granada, Saudi Arabian team Al-Hazem, and Belgian outfit OH Leuven.

So, would he be a good signing for Millwall? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers issue their verdicts…

Jacob Potter

They face a tough battle to land his signature, but he’d be a solid addition to the Millwall team.

El Messaoudi has impressed for Groningen during the 2020/21 season, and his eye for goal evidently hasn’t gone unnoticed.

He netted eight goals from defensive midfield last term for the Dutch side, so you can see why clubs are keen on reaching an agreement to sign him this summer.

Millwall could certainly benefit from signing another midfielder, with Shaun Williams departing, and George Evans being deployed as a central defender.

It’s a move that would make complete sense for Millwall, but they face tough competition from Nottingham Forest and Granada in landing his signature.

Jordan Rushworth

This could potentially be an excellent signing for Millwall to make this summer with Ahmed El Messaoudi a player that is now attracting plenty of transfer interest due to the quality of his performances for Groningen over the course of last season.

El Messaoudi is a defensive midfielder than can also bring goals to the table and he showed that by scoring eight goals for Groningen in his 29 league appearances last term. That shows that Gary Rowett could opt to use him more further forwards and get him closer to the opposing team’s goal or he could use him as a player to provide protection to the defence.

The 25-year-old is still at the right age to be developed further and if he can adapt to life in English football then it might prove to be a real bargain for the Lions.

It is going to be difficult for the Lions to secure his signature considering there is interest from elsewhere, but if they can make it happen then they might be well-served bringing him into the club this summer.

Ben Wignall

I can’t profess to knowing too much about El Messaoudi, but what I do know is that Millwall definitely need to strengthen their midfield this summer.

Ryan Woods and Shaun Williams have both departed and even though they’re both predominantly defensive-minded players, the likes of Maikel Kieftenbeld and George Evans can fill that role.

What is needed is a creative spark in that engine room, and when you take into account that he scored eight goals in the Eredivisie – a very competitive league – last season, then El Messaoudi may very well be a smart punt to make.

A midfielder scoring that many goals isn’t likely to come cheap, but if Millwall are serious about cracking the play-offs after some near misses, then the club need to give Gary Rowett some money to play with.

There’s seemingly competition from Nottingham Forest and other clubs across the globe for the Moroccan, however if Millwall were to pull it off it would seem to be a real coup despite El Messaoudi not being very well known.