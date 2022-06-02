“Could potentially be a great addition” – Fulham set to move for 71-cap international: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are interested in signing Portugal international William Carvalho this summer, less than a year after he reportedly turned down a loan move to Craven Cottage.

The Portuguese midfielder is currently competing for Real Betis in La Liga, but according to Rudy Galetti the Cottagers are in the race to sign the 30-year old.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have made contact in a bid to capture the 71-cap midfielder, but Marco Silva is also hoping to convince Carvalho on a move to London, having worked with him at Sporting CP earlier in both of their careers.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether this would be a good addition to Silva’s side…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This would be a very good signing for Fulham

With Jean Michael Seri leaving the club there is certainly a gap to fill in the Fulham midfield and William Carvalho could absolutely fill it.

At 30-years-old, the defensive midfielder has played at a high level for a number of years now, and has also amassed 71 caps for the Portuguese national team.

You don’t do the above unless you’re a quality player and as such, Carvalho could potentially be a great addition for Fulham as they seek to retain their top-flight status next season.

Charlie Gregory

It’s been a while since the rumours surfaced that William Carvalho was headed to Arsenal. That deal obviously never happened and the player is now in his thirties but he is still looking solid in Spain.

He impressed throughout his time in Portugal and has continued to do similar in Spain with Betis. He’s helped the side to become one of the best in La Liga right now and he has shown no signs of slowing down.

If Fulham could add him to their ranks and let him finally test himself in the Premier League, then it could prove to be a very shrewd signing. He would definitely shore up their midfield and would no doubt help ensure they stay in the top flight.

If a deal can be done on the cheap to boot, then it would be worthwhile Fulham signing him for definite.

Toby Wilding

You get the feeling that this does have the potential to be a rather useful piece of business for Fulham.

With Jean Michael Seri and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa both already moving on this summer, you do get the feeling that the Cottagers will need to add to their midfield options this summer.

Carvalho is someone who can fill that role, and brings with him a wealth of experience at top-flight and international level, which is likely to be just what Fulham need to finally re-establish themselves in the Premier League.

Given there is just a year remaining on his contract with Betis as well, this is a deal that could be affordable for Fulham, meaning it does seem to be worth looking into for those in charge at Craven Cottage.