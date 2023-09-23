Highlights Leeds United is starting to find form and has picked up eight points from their past four games.

Watford is seeking their first away win of the season and have drawn two of their three previous away games.

David Prutton has backed Leeds to win the match 2-1, citing their recent strong performance against Millwall.

David Prutton has backed Leeds United to pick up three points against Watford this afternoon, as Daniel Farke’s men look to extend their unbeaten run.

Leeds starting to find form

It was a hectic summer for the Whites, who were the subject of a full takeover from 49ers Enterprises, whilst Farke was named as the new head coach.

As well as that, there was plenty of speculation surrounding most of the squad, and Farke had to contend with several first-team players moving on.

So, the window closing was a real relief for all connected to Leeds, and they will be pleased with the state of the squad as they look to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

After a mixed start to the campaign, Leeds have picked up eight points from their past four games, with signs that they are starting to click into gear, particularly with the impressive 3-0 win at Millwall last weekend.

Nevertheless, they are still eight points behind the automatic promotion places, so they will be looking to cut that gap over the coming weeks.

Watford seeking first away win of the season

Meanwhile, the Hornets will make the trip up north in decent spirits, as they are unbeaten in three themselves, although two of those games have been drawn.

The players were always going to take time to adapt to Valerien Ismael’s methods, and the Watford hierarchy are convinced they are heading in the right direction under the Frenchman, which is why they are already in talks to extend his contract, even though he only joined in the summer.

This will be the third away game of the season for Watford, and they’ve picked up just one point so far, so Ismael will be keen to get a victory, but he will be aware of what a tough challenge awaits his side.

What has David Prutton said about the game?

The form book would suggest a close game, and that’s exactly what Sky Sports pundit Prutton has gone for in his online column, but he is expecting Leeds to edge it, as he backed his former club to get a crucial three points.

“Leeds were imperious at Millwall, and then lucky to hold on and get a point at Hull with 10 men. It really does sum up how unpredictable this league can be sometimes.

“Watford have enjoyed a decent week, although they will have been disappointed not to go on and win against West Brom. They will have a go at Leeds, which could play into their hands. Home win. 2-1.”

When is Leeds vs Watford?

The game will be played at Elland Road this afternoon, with a 3pm kick-off.

The Whites will start as favourites due to the quality they have on paper, but they will have to do without Wilfried Gnonto, who is missing out with an ankle problem. Joe Rodon will also be absent, after he was sent off against Hull in the week.

Watford have a major injury concern of their own, with Scotland international Ryan Porteous a doubt after he was forced off in the draw with West Brom on Wednesday.