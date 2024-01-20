Highlights Pritchard's contract at Sunderland is set to expire in the summer, attracting interest from other clubs this month.

Tony Mowbray wants to bring Pritchard to Birmingham City, where he previously managed Sunderland players.

Pritchard's future at Sunderland is uncertain, and a move to Birmingham with a long-term contract could be tempting for him.

Pundit Carlton Palmer says he would not be surprised to see Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard reunite with Tony Mowbray at Birmingham City this month.

Pritchard helped the Black Cats reach the Championship play-offs last season, but his future at the club was uncertain this summer, and Mowbray admitted in August that he expected him to leave.

The 30-year-old remained at the Stadium of Light, and he has scored one goal and provided five assists in 24 appearances in all competitions this season, but his minutes have been limited at times.

Pritchard's contract at Sunderland is due to expire in the summer, and he is attracting transfer interest from elsewhere this month.

According to The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, Mowbray is keen to bring Pritchard to St Andrew's, while MLS side Colorado Rapids are also keen, and Turkish reporter Ertan Süzgün claims that Sivasspor have made an official offer to the midfielder.

Pritchard has started the last three games in all competitions for Sunderland, and while head coach Michael Beale refused to discuss his future, he was full of praise for Pritchard's recent performances.

"Alex has been excellent since I’ve come in. He missed the first couple of games but then he’s played very well. His contract situation was ongoing before I came in, that’s between him and the club. At the moment he’s here, he’s in our team and playing well so that’s my focus," Beale told the Sunderland Echo.

Birmingham currently sit 20th in the table, seven points clear of the relegation zone, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Palmer: Pritchard could be tempted by Birmingham move

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that if Pritchard is not going to be offered a contract extension at Sunderland in the summer, a move to Birmingham could be an attractive proposition.

"Birmingham City and former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray is looking to bring one of his former Sunderland players to St Andrew's, Alex Pritchard," Palmer said.

"Alex, who is now 30, is out of contract at the end of the season at Sunderland, we all know about Sunderland's transfer policy surrounding experienced players.

"If that policy remains the same under Mick Beale, this could play into Birmingham's hands.

"If Birmingham were able to offer him a three-year deal, that would be good enough to tempt him to leave play-off hopefuls Sunderland.

"Pritchard excelled under Mowbray and knows what the manager is capable of doing.

"It would not surprise me at all if this move materialises in the January transfer window, Sunderland are better off getting something for Pritchard if they are not prepared to offer him a new deal or he is not prepared to sign a new deal."

Alex Pritchard should consider Birmingham City move

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Pritchard would be tempted by the prospect of a long-term contract at Birmingham, where he could rejoin Mowbray.

Sunderland are in play-off contention once again this season, so Pritchard may be reluctant to depart the Stadium of Light this month, but given the club's policy of signing younger players, it seems unlikely he will be offered an extension in the summer.

Pritchard has impressed for the Black Cats in recent weeks, proving he is still a more than capable performer at Championship level, and he would be an excellent addition for the Blues.

Birmingham may be struggling near the relegation zone right now, but the future looks bright with Mowbray at the helm, an a reunion with his former boss would be the perfect move for Pritchard.