‘Could pay off spectacularly’ – Blackburn Rovers in transfer hunt for 12-goal star: The verdict

Blackburn Rovers are plotting a summer move for Owen Dale, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Crewe Alexandra winger has enjoyed a wonderful season so far after scoring 12 goals for the mid-table League One side during the campaign so far.

As a result a number of clubs including Rovers, Sunderland, Preston North End and Ipswich Town are keen on a move for the 22-year-old.

But would Owen Dale be a good signing for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The team at FLW have their say…

George Harbey

It would make a lot of sense, this.

Dale is, first and foremost, a really talented, versatile forward who can play on either flank or even through the middle if needs be.

He’s thrived for Crewe in League One this season and has 12 goals in all competitions, and geographically, a move to Blackburn would make sense.

For Blackburn, they will be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer with Adam Armstrong likely to leave and Harvey Elliott set to return to Liverpool.

Dale could tick more than one box, here.

Jordan Rushworth This would be an interesting signing for Blackburn to make and could be a potentially promising addition to the squad if they could develop Dale and give him the time to show his worth in the Championship. Dale has had a strong enough season with Crewe in League One and he has fired in a respectable tally of 11 league goals in 41 appearances. His brace against Charlton Athletic recently highlighted the quality he can bring in front of goal when he is at his best. He is still only 22-years-old so has a lot of potential and Blackburn will need to add to their attacking options, especially if they do lose Adam Armstrong this summer. Dale would not be the go-to man to replace his goals straight away, so other arrivals would be needed, but he is worth bringing in to Ewood Park for the long-term. He could potentially start for Blackburn, but you would imagine he would be eased in at Ewood Park if he was to be signed by the club. As an impact sub, he could make a difference and then slowly work his way up to being a regular starter.

Chris Gallagher This would be a decent signing for Rovers. Dale has proven himself to be a top player in League One this season and he has the potential to get even better. Tony Mowbray’s squad is lacking depth and quality in the attacking positions, so Dale would be a welcome addition in that sense. I do feel he would have to be patient before getting in the XI, because it would be a big step from the third tier, but it’s something he will be able to do in the long-term. However, Blackburn have shown that they will give youngsters a chance to impress and he could easily become a key player down the line, with the fans sure to love his style of play. So, this is a signing that could pay off spectacularly in the future.