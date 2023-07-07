This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Southampton have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City youngster Shea Charles.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Saints are set to sign the 19-year-old from the Premier League champions.

Charles is set to arrive as part of a £9 million agreement, having only played 28 minutes of Premier League action in Pep Guardiola’s side.

Is £9 million a fair price for Southampton to pay for Shea Charles?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether this is a reasonable price to pay for a player with limited senior-level experience…

Ben Wignall

It's hard to say how good Charles is and what is the fair price for his services because he's barely played any senior football.

He has played eight times for Northern Ireland but just once for Man City in the Premier League, with the rest of his football coming at developmental level.

Charles has been a leader for City though in their under-21's as their captain and the engine room is going to be an area where Southampton will need to strengthen due to the expected departures of Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse, so the 19-year-old is going to get opportunities.

If anyone knows the best value for Charles though it will be Southampton's director of football Jason Wilcox, who was Man City's academy director for a number of years so will know what he's all about, if he's ready for Championship football and what a fair price is, so you'd have to trust him on this one.

Benedict Ferraby

Shea Charles is someone who will come through the door at St Mary’s in a buoyant mood, after receiving minutes for Manchester City towards the tail end of last season.

He could still be an unknown quantity for many opposition in this division, which could benefit Russell Martin’s team.

On top of that for his own career, Charles finds himself at a club synonymous with player development and potential e.g. James Ward-Prowse, Theo Walcott & Gareth Bale.

His impact on this Southampton side will definitely be intriguing to follow as they look to regain Premier League status imminently.

Declan Harte

Considering Charles has just 28 minutes of senior league action to his name, it is a lot of money.

But Southampton’s director of football Jason Wilcox knows the player well from his time at Man City so will know what he is capable of.

If he can perform to a similar level of Roméo Lavia, who was in a similar position when Southampton signed him from City last year, then he will prove an excellent addition.

Charles has already earned eight international caps for Northern Ireland’s senior team, indicating how highly regarded he is at this early stage of his career.

It is a risky move, but it could pay off handsomely if he can live up to his potential.

He should also be a fairly natural replacement for Lavia who could net the club up to £50 million, so there is a very good profit being made in the process.