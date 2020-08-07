‘Could pay off’ – Bristol City man raised as potential Leeds United target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Dan Altman, creator of scouting platform Smarterscout, has suggested that Leeds United should be targeting Bristol City goalkeeper Dan Bentley as a Kiko Casilla replacement.

The Whites are preparing for a season in the Premier League after they won the Championship in the 2019/20 campaign.

Leeds may be keen to bolster their options in goal – with suggestions that Casilla could be on the move.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Altman suggested Bentley as a potential alternative.

But would that be a good signing? And could it happen?

We’ve quizzed our FLW writers on just that…

Alfie Burns

I don’t rate this signing.

Bentley is a steady Championship goalkeeper, but he’s not Premier League quality and Leeds need better.

In my honest opinion, if it isn’t going to be someone of Martinez or Romero’s ilk for Leeds, they should stick with Illan Meslier.

Meslier was superb for Leeds during the run-in and looked so assured. Surely he deserves a crack at the big league.

For me, he is head and shoulders above Bentley.

Louie Chandler

This is a surprising link but one that I think could pay-off for Leeds if they follow through with it this summer.

Bentley has often been massively overlooked, in my opinion, when it comes to talented goalkeepers outside of the Football League.

He has impressed with Brentford and then with Bristol City last season and has surely earned a shot in the top-flight.

With Kiko Casilla and Illan Meslier still on the books at Elland Road, however, it is not yet known what ranking he would join the club in.

Surely he would only move if there was a promise of first-team football?

Jacob Potter

He simply isn’t needed.

Leeds need a goalkeeper that has proven experience in the Premier League to challenge Illan Meslier for his starting spot, and Bentley doesn’t have that.

They’ve previously been linked with a move for Sergio Romero, who would be a much better fit into the Leeds team ahead of next season.

Bentley has impressed me with Bristol City, but I don’t think he’s worth pursuing by Leeds in the summer transfer window, especially when they already have two goalkeepers on their books in the first-team.

There are much better alternatives out there for Marcelo Bielsa’s side as they prepare for life back in the top-flight.