‘Could pay-off big time’ – Millwall eyeing up swoop for PL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are aiming to add to their attacking options during the summer transfer window as Gary Rowett seeks to add more firepower to his squad.

The latest report from The Express has now revealed that the Lions are interested in securing the signing of Manchester City forward Liam Delap on loan for next term.

The 18-year-old has plenty of admirers in the Championship and it is believed that Man City are going to allow him to leave the club on a temporary basis to get first-team minutes under his belt.

The likes of Derby County, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Cardiff City and Stoke City have already been linked with a potential interest in the forward this summer.

So, with Millwall now eyeing up a move for Delap, we asked our FLW writer whether they feel it would be a good addition for the Lions to make…

Jacob Potter

This could turn out to be a smart signing by the Lions.

Delap will be eager to prove himself in senior football, and a move to a club in the Championship could see him to do just that.

Millwall are certainly in need of adding depth to their attacking options this summer, and Delap could be worth a punt for Gary Rowett’s side.

Manchester City won’t want to be sending him out on loan to a club that can’t guarantee him regular minutes though, so Millwall will have to give them assurances that they can offer him game time on a consistent basis this season.

If they can do that, then I can see Delap repaying the faith shown in him by Millwall, as they look to make a serious push for a top-six finish in the Championship this term.

He’s a player with a point to prove, and he’d be a solid addition to the Millwall team.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Millwall played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Coventry L 3-1 L 4-1 L 5-1 L 6-1

Phil Spencer

It’s a bit of a punt but this could pay off big-time.

Liam Delap is a frightening talent and we’ve that much since he’s come through the youth system with Manchester City.

The 18-year-old has pace, power and a real eye for goal and all that he needs now is a platform to help him grow and adapt into the senior game.

Gary Rowett is looking for an all-around threat to lead his line next term and given the potential that Delap possesses I think that this could be a really good move.

He might need some time to find his feet but over the course of the season, it could be a big addition.

Chris Thorpe

Delap is a brilliant young prospect and it is absolutely vital that he heads out on loan to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He is more of a target man by trade and would definitely suit what Gary Rowett is trying to do at Millwall.

The obvious worry from their perspective will be repeating the same mistake they encountered with the loan of Troy Parrott from Tottenham Hotspur.

Managing Delap correctly will be the key to getting the best out of him and will help to enhance his development, rather than hinder it.

This move would tick a lot of boxes and it is sure to appeal to Man City in the long run.