“Could offer an interesting wildcard option” – Sheffield Wednesday eye deal with European club: The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with 19-year-old Nice winger Deji Sotona.

Football Insider has reported that the Owls are eyeing up a move for the teenager but face competition from Derby County.

So would he be a good signing for the League One club? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Marcus Ally



This is an interesting one given Sotona’s lack of experience in senior football.

The 19-year-old was a striker or a left winger coming through the ranks at Manchester United, and that would probably suit him more than being part of the front two in Darren Moore’s 3-5-2 system at Hillsborough Stadium.

The likes of Michael Smith, Lee Gregory, and Callum Paterson will take some replacing, with Sylla Sow in the background, but Sotona could offer an interesting wildcard option for Moore.

Wednesday utilised the loan market very well last season, but with one year remaining on his deal at Nice a permanent switch could be negotiated.

As far as his League One credentials are concerned, the jury is out due to a lack of senior minutes, so we will have to trust their scouting department with this one.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It’s hard to assess this one really.

We’ve obviously not seen a lot of Deji Sotona in senior football, but given his background and pedigree, having been on the books at Man Utd and Nice, a move down to League One in search of senior football could be a good option.

Sotona is certainly a player that has plenty of potential and if Darren Moore is prepared to be patient and is able to harness that, he could have a gem on his hands.

This one will be worth watching closely if it goes through.

Ned Holmes

There is not enough pace in the Wednesday squad, in my eyes, and signing Deji Sotona on loan would help to solve that problem.

Given Manchester United tried to keep him and Nice snapped him up, this is clearly a player with a lot of potential and he’ll be hungry to show what he’s got in his first taste of senior football.

There’s an element of risk given his lack of experience but it’s a gamble worth taking in what you’d hope would be a fairly cost-effective deal.

Additionally, it could be a good environment for Sotona given the other attacking options Darren Moore has as he will be allowed time to settle without too much pressure on him.

I like this move for all parties.