‘Could offer a useful solution – Derby County set to sign ex-PL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jordan Ibe is reportedly undergoing a medical at Derby County ahead of a return to the East Midlands club.

Ibe was released by Bournemouth this summer after a difficult few years with the Cherries.

The winger spent time on loan at Pride Park during his time with Liverpool and Football Insider have reported that the 24-year-old is having a medical with the Rams and is in advanced talks to join the club.

But would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

They do need some attacking reinforcements, I think Cocu’s two selections at the start of 2020/21 have proved that.

Ibe is a player that’s seen his career fall away in recent seasons and I think he needed to take this step back into the Championship to help him find his best again.

Derby is a place he knows reasonably well after a successful, but short spell on loan with the club from Liverpool.

If Cocu can get Ibe firing and back to full fitness in the Championship, he will be a useful addition, particularly on a fee.

I think it’s more than worth a punt.

George Dagless

I think it’s a decent signing.

He has quality, he has pace and he has experience at the top level so there is plenty to like about this move.

He’s perhaps not hit the heights he would have expected when at Liverpool but he is still a really handy player and one that could do some good things in the Championship.

I think it adds more depth to Derby’s squad and considering that he is not costing much at all it seems a good move.

Jacob Potter

I think this could be a smart signing for the Rams.

Ibe really impressed me in his loan spell with the club earlier in his career, and he’ll be eager to make a good impression with them once again.

His career has stalled in recent seasons though which will be frustrating for the former Liverpool winger.

But a move to Derby gives him the ideal opportunity to make a name for himself once again, and the wide areas are definitely a position that needs strengthening for Phillip Cocu’s side.

I think it’s somewhat of a coup for a Championship club as well to sign him permanently as, if he can get back to his best, then I’d say he’s more than good enough to be playing in the Premier League.

Sam Rourke

There is no denying that Derby need to strengthen in attack and Ibe could offer a useful solution.

However, naturally I have concerns about the lack of action the winger has had over the last few seasons and he’s struggled to progress and develop as was expected during his time at Liverpool.

He’s had his fair share of injury niggles but when fit and available, he’s struggled to maintain any sort of consistency whilst at Bournemouth.

On a free though, this is worth a go.

Ibe has plenty of room to develop and mature as a player and the player is no stranger to Pride Park, having enjoyed a loan stint at the club already.

If Cocu can find a tune out of the player, it could turn out to be a really shrewd signing.