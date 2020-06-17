‘Could never turn it down’ – EFL midfielder discusses potential Rangers reunion

Charlie Adam has hinted that he would be open to returning to Rangers this summer, with his Reading contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old joined Reading on a free transfer from Stoke City in the summer, and he has since made 25 appearances for the Royals across all competitions.

The Scottish midfielder has scored two goals and registered four assists for Reading since arriving in the summer, starting only eight times in the Championship this term.

With his one-year deal at the Madejski Stadium coming to an end at the end of the season, Adam has hinted that he would be keen on re-signing for Rangers.

Adam came through the ranks at Ibrox, making 85 appearances for the Glasgow outfit, enduring loan spells with Ross County and St Mirren before sealing a permanent move to Blackpool in 2009.

Speaking to BBC’s The Nine, the experienced midfielder said: “Listen, Rangers is a special place. Great club, great support.

“If that opportunity ever came around you could never turn it down. Rangers are one of the biggest clubs in Europe.”

Reading will be looking to end their season on a high, with Mark Bowen’s side 14th in the Sky Bet Championship table, eight points off the play-offs.

The Verdict

Adam would obviously be keen to sign for Rangers and end his career with his boyhood club.

Steven Gerrard has an array of talented options to choose from in midfield, and whether his former Liverpool teammate would be a useful signing for the club is another question altogether.

At 34 years of age and having played a lot of games this season, he will still feel that he has something to offer, that’s for sure.