‘Could make sense’ – Brighton and Hove Albion set sights on signing in-demand EFL midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brighton and Hove Albion are believed to be preparing an offer for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles according to a recent report from The 72.

Styles has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Tykes this season, which evidently haven’t gone unnoticed heading into the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has made 43 appearances in all competitions this term, and has chipped in with five goals and three assists in total for Valérien Ismaël’s side.

That impressive run of form has helped Barnsley challenge for promotion into the Premier League, with the Tykes sat fifth in the Championship table.

It has previously been reported by Football League World that Leeds United are also interested in signing Styles at the end of this year’s campaign, although it appears as though Brighton are set to make the first move to land his signature.

But would Styles be a good addition to the Brighton and Hove Albion team next season?

We discuss….

Phil Spencer:

This would certainly be a good signing for Brighton.

Callum Styles has enjoyed an excellent season with Barnsley this term and has certainly been an integral part of their push for promotion.

Seven goal involvements this term is decent for the 21-year-old who certainly looks like he’s capable of stepping up to Premier League level at some point. That said, I’m not sure he’s ready just yet.

Brighton could do a lot worse than signing the Barnsley man, but I think it would be one done with the future in mind if it was to be done.

Toby Wilding:

I could see this being a decent signing for Brighton if they pull it off.

I’ve been really impressed by Styles this season, with the 21-year-old playing a key role in Barnsley’s unexpected, if none the less now well deserved, push for promotion.

As a result, it does seem as though Styles may well be ready for the step up to the Premier League sooner rather than later, and it could make sense for Brighton to try and do that now, before another side inevitably move for a player who has surely been catching the eye this season.

Indeed, this could also be a useful deal for the Seagulls from a financial perspective, since Brighton themselves may need to add to their options in the centre of the park this summer, given it would be no huge surprise if Yves Bissouma was to be the subject of yet more transfer interest, on the basis of his recent performances.

Jordan Rushworth:

This seems like it could be an ideal signing for Brighton, given that Styles very much fits the profile of players that the Seagulls like to bring into the club under Graham Potter. The 21-year-old seems to be a player that could develop well with them.

Potter’s strengths lie in his ability to coach and get the best out of young talents and Styles would be another player to potentially add to that mix. He has the quality in possession that would make him well suited to the way in which Brighton like to build the play patiently through the thirds.

Styles also has the potential to also be played in a couple of different positions, and that would be very useful for Brighton considering they play in a fluid system and want their players to be able to shift positions at times. It seems like he could slot straight into the side and do the job that would be asked of him.

This is one you could see happening if Brighton are able to pay the sort of money that Barnsley would be wanting for him. Although if the Tykes stay up the argument would be he might as well stay at Oakwell for another year.