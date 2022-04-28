“Could make for a very smart replacement” – Sheffield United set their sights on midfielder with 14 goals: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan.

The 25-year-old has had a brilliant season with the Us this season scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in 40 League One appearances.

With Oxford United staying in League One for another year, despite coming very close to the play-offs, it now looks likely that the midfielder will be able to get a move up.

However, with Sheffield United having the possibility of going up themselves is this the best move for them?

Here, we have asked three of FLW’s writers their opinions on whether this would be a good and necessary signing for the Blades.

Declan Harte

Brannagan has been excellent in League One this season with Oxford and is certainly ready to make the jump to the Championship over the summer.

The midfielder’s goal contributions have been equally immense and impressive in helping the U’s compete for promotion.

Sheffield United will face stiff competition to earn the 25-year old’s signature, but Heckingbottom’s side could be a good fit for the team.

With Morgan Gibbs-White set to return to Wolves at the end of the season, Brannagan could make for a very smart replacement in the side.

Having that extra source of goals could also be crucial in helping their own promotion push, so this would be a great addition to their squad.

Marcus Ally

The Blades’ midfield has needed refreshing for a couple of seasons now, and Brannagan would be an excellent signing in doing exactly that.

With quality second tier players to learn from, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood and maybe even Conor Hourihane, the former Liverpool man could take his game to the next level.

Brannagan’s experience in such an attacking side at Oxford could correlate well for him to slot in seamlessly at Bramall Lane.

It would be a marquee signing that represents a view to the long term at Sheffield United.

Ned Holmes

If Sheffield United are a Championship team next season then Cameron Brannagan makes a huge amount of sense as an addition.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane are set to leave Bramall Lane at the end of their respective loan deals so it’s an area that you’d imagine will be reinforced.

Brannagan has been excellent for Oxford in recent seasons and is more than deserving of a chance at Championship level.

It would not be a surprise if that is offered to him this summer with the Us missing out on the play-offs.

He’s not a Premier League quality player but assuming the Blades don’t get there this season signing him would make sense.