This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are closing in on the signing of Jason Knight from Derby County.

According to John Percy, the Irishman is set to cost the Robins £2 million to join the club.

Is £2 million a fair price for Bristol City to pay for Jason Knight?

Knight has earned plenty of plaudits for his performances for the Rams and is now one step closer to taking the step up to the Championship.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether this will be a good addition to Nigel Pearson’s squad…

Ben Wignall

Bristol City are definitely paying a good price for Knight, who at the age of 22 is only going to get better.

If there's one criticism of Knight though, through no fault of his own, it's that he has perhaps not nailed down a particular role in a starting 11 during his time at Derby, shuffling around positions from the midfield to right-back and even as a winger in his four years in the first-team.

The Republic of Ireland international however is at his best in the engine room and with a holding midfielder behind him and Alex Scott - if he stays - then the Robins could have a very good, energetic and athletic midfield trio for the 2023-24 season.

Knight is someone that City could make plenty of profit on down the line, especially if he starts to add more goals and assists to his game in the final third, so whether he's coming in to replace Scott or play alongside him it's a smart investment by the club.

Declan Harte

Knight should be playing in the Championship, so this is a good next step for him in his career.

The Irishman could bring the creativity that Bristol City need in their team for next season.

Knight is a hard worker off the ball, has versatility to his game and should fit in well in Pearson’s squad.

For £2 million, City look to have agreed a really smart signing that could prove a real coup.

Much of the Robins’ midfield plans will depend on the future of Alex Scott, but it is easy to imagine the pair enjoying great success together if City can hold onto their star midfielder.

Ned Holmes

This is a great signing for Bristol City and a sound investment.

A few windows ago, we were talking about a much higher fee for Jason Knight and signing the Derby County midfielder for around £2 million represents a great bit of business from the Robins' perspective.

It's a fair price given the current market and his contract situation, with just a year left on his deal at Pride Park, but City could make a sizeable profit in the future if he's able to fulfill his potential at Ashton Gate.

They needed more legs in central midfield and Knight will offer them just that.

Nigel Pearson has talked about wanting more goals from that area and I'm not convinced the Republic of Ireland will bring them that but he will add so much else to the side - both in and out of possession.