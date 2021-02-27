‘Could hurt us’ – These Coventry fans react as team news for Blackburn clash is confirmed

Coventry City will look to give their hopes of avoiding relegation a boost on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

Mark Robins’ side go into the game 20th in the Championship table, five points clear of the relegation zone, having won just one of their last seven games.

Blackburn meanwhile, start the day 15th in the second-tier standings, and come into this one off the back of five straight defeats, all but ending their hopes of a play-off place for this season.

Perhaps with that in mind, Robins has named a Coventry side that shows three changes from the one that lost 1-0 at Swansea last time out, as Fankaty Dabo, Matty James and Jordan Shipley returning to the starting XI, with Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare dropping to the bench, while Julien Da Costa drops out of the matchday squad completely.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Coventry fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Sky Blues supporters had to say.

2 up front, tank engine dabo in the side positive approach #PUSB — Darren Timon (@DarrenTimon) February 27, 2021

Players needing a rest, having no Hamer and O’Hare starting could hurt us but maybe off the bench theu could do something — Jimi (@Jimi_Dyer) February 27, 2021

What I expected however I’m worried we’ll struggle to create anything without ohare — Dan Terry (@Danterry1411) February 27, 2021

Players needs a rest. Hope it doesn’t cost too much #PUSB — bobbygoodyer (@bobbygoodyer) February 27, 2021

Right call to drop Hamer, needs a Rest — Callum Moseley (@SkybluesZoneYT) February 27, 2021

Class — Dan Byrne (@DanielByrne1987) February 27, 2021

Giving the main lads a rest. Fair play..Great subs bench — andy oliver (@AndyOliver_1) February 27, 2021