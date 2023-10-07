Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have parted ways with manager Xisco Munoz after a disastrous start to the season, leaving them bottom of the table.

Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted suggests that Neil Warnock would be a good short-term appointment, given his consistent success at this level.

Other potential candidates for the manager position include Nathan Jones and Oscar Garcia, who would both be upgrades from Munoz. However, avoiding relegation will be a major challenge for the team.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are once again searching for a new manager following the decision to part ways with Xisco Munoz.

The Spaniard oversaw just 12 games in charge, failing to win a single of 10 league fixtures.

Munoz was appointed during the summer after the sudden departure of Darren Moore, who led the club to promotion from League One.

But the Owls are now in danger of going straight back down to the third division, with a disastrous start to the campaign leaving them bottom of the table.

The team earned just two points under the management of the 43-year-old, leading to his dismissal on Wednesday evening.

Should Neil Warnock take charge at Sheffield Wednesday?

FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted has claimed that Neil Warnock would be a good appointment at Hillsborough.

According to Alan Biggs, the 74-year-old is interested in taking charge of the Owls after his departure from Huddersfield Town a few weeks ago.

“I would [take Warnock],” Maxted told Football League World.

“He knows what he’s doing in this league,

“He does it consistently, and he’s shown that he’s more than good enough to keep us up.

“He’s a Sheffield lad, he knows the club, even though he used to manage United, but he knows the club more than most.

“I think that would be a role, on the short-term, that could help us stay up.

“It’s what we need really, to be honest.”

Warnock previously managed rivals Sheffield United, which could prove a stumbling block in getting Wednesday supporters to back his appointment.

However, the veteran coach could be open to taking over regardless as he seeks a quick return to management.

Warnock was in charge of the Terriers, but decided to walk away from the team amid a poor start to the new campaign.

Ironically, he was replaced by Moore, who departed Wednesday after a public disagreement with chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

Neil Thompson will take charge of the team on a temporary basis, with Wednesday set to face Moore’s side this weekend at Hillsborough.

The Yorkshire clubs will both be looking to get a positive result ahead of the October international break.

Huddersfield are currently 19th in the table, eight points clear of Wednesday but only two clear of the relegation zone.

Who should Sheffield Wednesday appoint as manager?

Warnock could be a good choice to take over as a short-term option, given his great track record of getting the best out of teams at this level.

Other candidates have also emerged, with the likes of Nathan Jones and Oscar Garcia both mentioned.

Either would also be a solid appointment, and certainly an upgrade on Munoz.

The former Watford coach was an underwhelming arrival following Moore’s departure, so there is a chance that a new manager can turn things around at Wednesday.

However, avoiding relegation will now be a massively difficult task given how far back the team already is from safety.