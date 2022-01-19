‘Could help to cover their weaknesses’ – Millwall enter race for highly sought-after Wolves player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are casting their eyes over Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report states that Blackpool are providing the Lions with some divisional competition for the 22-year-old, whilst the Daily Mail has credited Birmingham City, Bristol City and QPR with interest.

Sanderson, who was recalled by Wolves earlier in the month from his loan spell with Birmingham because of Covid, is likely to head back out on a temporary spell, with the race heating up for his signature.

Managing 15 Championship games for the Blues, Sanderson proved to be a strong option for Lee Bowyer’s side, who have since gone on to sign Manchester United’s Teden Mengi.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Millwall’s interest in Sanderson…

Declan Harte

This would be a great opportunity for Sanderson if he ends up at Millwall. Gary Rowett’s side are chasing a play-off place, which would be a big step up from relegation battling Birmingham City.

The Wolves defender still has a lot to learn at 22-years old. His Championship experience is limited, but he has shown promise during his stint at Birmingham this season and with Cardiff City in 2019-20.

He could slot into Millwall’s three at the back system immediately if required. His calmness and confidence on the ball would be a huge positive for Millwall to have for the second half off the season.

Whether he does go straight into the side or not, he will be a great addition to the side as they fill out their squad in this attempt to make it to the play-offs.

Ben Wignall

If Sanderson were to make any move this month then I expected it to be back to Birmingham City, but their loan spots are filling up and Lee Bowyer may want to strengthen in other areas.

Of the other clubs linked with Sanderson though, it makes sense as to why Millwall would be seeking a deal.

Dan Ballard’s knee injury has left Gary Rowett very thin on the ground when it comes to options in defence, with not a single centre-back on the bench for their clash with Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

However the Arsenal man is expected back in action in the second week of February, so the desperation to get a defender in at The Den has lessened.

Still though, if the opportunity to bring Sanderson in comes up then it may be one worth taking for Rowett and Millwall – he is a talented player but it should only be done if game-time is guaranteed and I’m not sure it would be.

Ned Holmes

Signing Dion Sanderson would certainly add some athleticism and added technical ability to Gary Rowett’s backline.

Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, and co. are good physical defenders but they have their limitations, and adding Sanderson could help to cover their weaknesses.

He’s proven himself a fantastic all-around defender during his loan spells with Cardiff City, Sunderland, and Birmingham City but it doesn’t seem as though he’s going to get opportunities at Wolves just yet.

It’s no surprise that there are lots of teams keen on Sanderson but winning the race for him could help move Rowett’s squad in the right direction.

A play-off push looks unlikely but significant signings will need to made if they’re to do it.