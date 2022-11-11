“Could have tremendous resale value” – Sheffield Wednesday join Millwall and Stoke in pursuit of senior international: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Hibs centre-back Ryan Porteous.

According to the Daily Record, the League One side are among a host of EFL teams keen on the Scottish defender – with Millwall, Luton Town, and Stoke City also interested.

But would the Scotland international be a good signing for Wednesday? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Declan Harte

Porteous has the makings of a good signing for a club of Wednesday’s stature.

The defender has established himself as a key player for Hibs, playing 15 times in the Scottish Premiership so far this season, and even contributing two goals from the back.

However, competition is stiff for his signing so this could prove too ambitious a move considering the number of Championship sides also interested in the Scot.

The 23-year old is the calibre and profile of player that Wednesday should be looking at to improve their promotion bid, as he should be available at a reasonable cost but could have tremendous resale value.

If the Owls could pull this off then it would be a fine addition to Darren Moore’s side.

Ned Holmes

This would be something of a coup in my eyes.

The 23-year-old was chased by Millwall in the summer and continues to be linked with a Championship move, which does seem to be his level.

A big, historic club like the Owls may well be able to tempt him to the third tier though and signing him would be a phenomenal bit of business.

Darren Moore could do with another quality option at centre-back and Porteous could be just that – with the potential to lock down the position for years to come.

Beating out second tier clubs won’t be easy but Wednesday have done it before.

Justin Peach

Centre back is an area Sheffield Wednesday are well stocked in, making the move to sign Porteous all the more interesting.

Porteous has been in positive form for Hibs and the interest he’s attracting from the likes of Wednesday, Luton, Millwall and Stoke are a testament to that.

However, with Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Heneghan, Akin Famewo on the books, Dominic Iorfa, Liam Palmer and Marvin Johnson all available at centre-back, bringing in Porteous wouldn’t make much sense.

There are other areas of the squad that need more depth, such as left back and bringing in another centre back to add to the current crop seems a poor use of resources.

That being said, it would be good signing considering Porteous’s age and form which will increase the value of the squad which is strategy that hasn’t been used by Wednesday in recent years.