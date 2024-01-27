This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to The Athletic, Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion are in talks with Leicester City for midfield ace Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who has a contract with the Championship league leaders until the summer of 2027, could end up departing before the Thursday transfer deadline, although Sky Sports have revealed that City want north of £40 million for their prized asset.

Dewsbury-Hall has been vital to the success of Enzo Maresca's men so far this season, scoring nine Championship goals, and creating a further nine assists.

His impressive exploits should mean that the Foxes are keen to retain Dewsbury-Hall's services, but could be a tempting transfer fee for the Midlands outfit to cash-in on.

Should Leicester City cash in on Dewsbury-Hall or keep at all costs?

Leicester now have a huge dilemma to consider in the final week of the transfer window - but should they be holding out for the valuation for their star man or should they be knocking back any bid at all costs?

Let's see what some of FLW's writers have to say about the situation...

Ed Bazeley

Dewsbury-Hall is an excellent attacking midfielder with an impressive finishing ability, as well as the equally important ability to pick out teammates in goal-scoring positions.

The fact he has made 18 goal contributions in 27 Championship appearances and just 25 starts shows how clinical the Foxes' academy product is.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's Leicester City Championship Stats, 2023-24 Season Appearances 27 Average Minutes Per Game 82 Goals 9 Assists 9 Shots Per Game 2.1 Touches Per Game 63.0 Pass Accuracy 84% Key Passes Per Game 2.7 Big Chances Created 12 Interceptions Per Game 0.3 Tackles Per Game 1.4 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.3 Duels Won Per Game 4.9 Possession Lost Per Game 15.1 Stats Correct As Of January 26, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Meanwhile, the Foxes have scored 56 goals in the second-tier this campaign, which means that Dewsbury-Hall is directly responsible for almost a third of his side's total goal output.

Maresca's team are blessed with quality all around the pitch, but perhaps Dewsbury-Hall is the most talented star among their coveted ranks.

A transfer bid of £40 million for the Seagulls could be a tempting offer for the Foxes to accept, but the loss of their star man could prove damaging for Maresca and co.

The argument could be made that, even without the services of Dewsbury-Hall, the Foxes are destined for a Premier League return and the Championship title due to the quality they have all around the pitch, but the 25-year-old is a player Maresca should wish to retain.

But, with so little time left in the current transfer window, the Foxes may be unable to find an immediate replacement for Dewsbury-Hall who is a key asset.

Barring an unlikely dramatic downturn in form, the Foxes should make their return to the top-flight at the first time of asking, while Dewsbury-Hall is a player they should want in the Premier League.

Despite the fact that during the 2022-23 season in which the Foxes were relegated, Dewsbury-Hall only managed a return of two goals and two assists in 31 appearances, he could be a genuine asset next campaign.

Dewsbury-Hall's current output demonstrates the improvement he has made under Maresca, and could show that he is ready to make an impact on the Premier League.

The very fact that a Premier League outfit such as the Seagulls are interested in the ace's services epitomises his quality, but the Foxes should keep hold of their man.

The services of Dewsbury-Hall should be deemed as more valuable to the Foxes than the sum of £30m, as he could fire them to the Championship title this season, and help them succeed in the top-flight next campaign.

Ben Wignall

There is little more that needs to be said about Dewsbury-Hall that already has - his class has been very clear for all to see this season and it's clear to see he's a Premier League player in waiting once more.

Perhaps he needed a period of time dominating in the Championship to really show his true self, but it's no surprise that even the likes of Arsenal have been watching on.

Leicester now have a real dilemma on their hands - if Brighton meet their supposed £40 million valuation then it is a massive offer to consider, and as an academy graduate it is classed as pure profit for Financial Fair Play records.

However, promotion is just as important at the first time of asking for Leicester, who are paying big bucks on wages still, and there's a case to be made that Dewsbury-Hall is simply too massive a player to lose at this stage of the season.

I cannot see Brighton bidding £40 million however, so I don't think there will be a decision to be made at the end of the day - Dewsbury-Hall could have his head turned though at the prospect of European football.