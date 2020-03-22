Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Could have been an Albion great’ – These West Brom fans react to controversial ex-player’s latest update

Former West Brom striker Saido Berahino produced some memorable moments for the Midlands outfit before completing a switch to their Premier League rivals Stoke City in January 2017.

Berahino netted 36 goals in his 121 appearances for the Baggies before his transfer switch to Stoke, but the former England Under-21 international failed to make his mark at the bet365 Stadium and he now plies in the Belgian top tier for Zulte Waregem.

The 26-year-old has previously received strong criticism from former Stoke team-mate Glen Johnson on talkSPORT for his attitude in the Potteries, with Berahino having failed to make a serious impact in the game following his departure from West Brom.

Berahino burst on to the scene in the 2013/14 season before going on to score 20 goals in 45 outings the following campaign, but this represents the only time that the frontman has managed to net a double-figure goal tally over the course of a campaign.

The former Baggies man has now taken to Instagram to share an image of himself wearing a West Brom kit, with the attacker accompanying this with the caption “Memoriessss boing boing”.

West Brom-focused Twitter account The Albion Talk then shared Berahino’s image:

Plenty of West Brom supporters responded to Berahino’s post by suggesting that the striker must now regret ever leaving the Hawthorns, while it was also posed that he could have gone on to become an Albion great had he committed to the club.

Here are some of the responses…


