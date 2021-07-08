‘Could have a real gem on their hands’ – Middlesbrough close in on exciting 22-year-old: The verdict

Alfie Burns

There’s the potential for Payero to be a really exciting addition at the Riverside Stadium ahead of 2021/22.

Warnock likes his robust midfielders and he’s got plenty of them on the books already. He also likes a player with a little bit of unpredictability that offers something different, which is where I’d imagine Payero fits in.

The 22-year-old is a strong dribbler and causes issue when he gets on the ball in the midfield, which is something that will complement what players like Howson and Morsy offer.

There’s the added bonus that the Argentinian is also strong on set-pieces, which is another area of his game that will have caught Warnock’s eye.

You’ve got to note that there’s an element of risk to an Argentinian arriving and adapting in England. The Championship isn’t an easy division to get to grips with and it might take time before we see the best of Payero.

However, there’s little denying that there’s a buzz around this potential deal. If things fall into place, Boro could have a real gem on their hands.

Ben Wignall

I was rather skeptical when the initial reports came out of South America linking Boro with a move for Payero – especially at the rumoured price of nearly £6 million.

I can’t profess to being an avid watcher of Argentinian football either, however there will be a reason that Payero is in Argentina’s squad for the Olympic Games and it must mean that he is quite a talented player.

With the loss of George Saville and Lewis Wing seemingly being out of favour, Boro definitely need someone with a bit of creativity in their engine room.

He doesn’t possess a ton of experience at a senior level, however after a loan at Talleres he has slotted right into Banfield’s midfield and his five assists in six Copa Diego Maradona matches shows that he has an eye for setting up a goal.

I think that it’s a massive punt for Middlesbrough to be bringing in someone that may not entirely suit Championship football, however sometimes you have to take a gamble in life and this one could be worth it.

Toby Wilding

This may be a smart piece of business for Middlesbrough in fairness.

Neil Warnock’s side do look rather short on options in the centre of the park at the minute, so it does seem as though that could be a position they to add to this summer.

Payero is a player who could certainly fill that role, and it does seem as though he has the potential to do that, having seemingly impressed during his time in Argentina so far.

The size and significance of that move does mean there may be a risk over whether he is able to adapt, but at 22-years-old, there is still plenty of time for Payero to be able to do that, so he could become a big asset at The Riverside, helping to fill a void in the centre of the park for ‘Boro long term.

As a result, it does seem as though this could prove to be a rather useful piece of business for ‘Boro, once they have got it over the line.