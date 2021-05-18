Could Harry Kane leaving Tottenham pave way for young striker’s breakthrough after EFL stint? Opinion

The future of Harry Kane looks like it’s going to be a major talking point over the summer months.

Reports from Sky Sports have claimed that the Tottenham Hotspur talisman has told the club that he wants to leave this summer as he goes in search of a new challenge where he’ll be in contention to win trophies.

It’s reported that Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are keen on a move for the 27-year-old, with Spurs already looking at potential replacements for their prized asset.

We could talk all day about whether moving away from North London is the best thing for the England skipper, but what’s also very interesting is the knock-on effects that it could have on other players in the Tottenham squad.

One person who could really benefit is Troy Parrott.

The 19-year-old striker is regarded as one of the hottest prospects at Tottenham right now and is currently on the road to gaining first team exposure before challenging for a breakthrough into the Spurs’ first team fold.

Parrott spent the first half of this season in the Championship with Millwall, but ended up leaving the club after failing to break into the first team fold under Gary Rowett.

Since January he has been playing in League One for Ipswich Town where he score twice in 13 games for the club.

Given his lack of consistency it would seem that another loan move could be on the cards for Troy Parrott, but could a potential move for Harry Kane change Tottenham’s plans for the talented attacker?

It’s certainly possible.

Should Kane leave the club this summer it means that Spurs will have a real lack of out and out strikers.

Carlos Vinicius has been on loan in North London this term but looks set to return to parent club Benfica this summer, meaning that the Premier League club could have a real strikers’ crisis on their hands.

Troy Parrott is certainly someone who is set for a bright future but a first team breakthrough is going to be unlikely next season.

However, if the club do find themselves in a spot of bother then there’s every chance that the 19-year-old will have a chance to make a real impression during the club’s pre-season campaign.

If he can prove himself with Tottenham during that time then the youngster may well be fast-tracked into the role of being a Premier League player.