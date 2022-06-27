“Could go on and do great things” – Carlton Palmer shares glowing verdict of QPR defender

Tailing off from the promotion-chasing pack last season as the Championship progressed, new QPR manager Michael Beale will be hoping to restore a good feeling around the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The R’s, who eventually finished in 11th place, have made a strong start to the summer transfer window with the additions of Jake Clarke-Salter and Kenneth Paal.

The former arrived from Chelsea, following four previous loan spells in the Championship, playing an integral role for Coventry City last time out in what was a season of progress for Mark Robins.

Now with the R’s on a permanent basis, pundit Carlton Palmer delivered a glowing verdict of the exciting defender to FLW: “It’s a massive signing for them.

“He’s been at Chelsea for a long time. He’s been loaned out, now he’s got a parent club to go to. He can get his head down and play.

“This kid could go on and do great things. He’s been talked about very, very highly, now he’s got this opportunity signing for QPR. Let’s see how well he could do.

“Left-sided centre backs are like gold dust, you know, and if you can defend well and play on the ball as this kid can play, he could have a very bright future.”

The verdict

Clarke-Salter possesses all the necessary attributes to thrive with the R’s.

A confident and capable ball carrier, he possesses an excellent passing range, helping turn defence into attack instantly, whilst also being trusted when being pressed high.

The former Chelsea man is also dominant in both his aerial and ground duels, whilst proving to be an intelligent reader of the game.

Showing great ability now, and having an extremely high potential, his permanent capture at QPR stands out as one of the best 2022/23 EFL transfers thus far.

As Palmer says quality left-footed central defenders are a rarity, with Clarke-Salter one of the best in the Championship.