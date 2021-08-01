‘Could go for a lot more’ – Brentford set to make fresh bid for Nottingham Forest ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Brentford are set to make a fresh £6million bid for Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Johnson impressed in League One on loan with Lincoln City last season, and has been a regular feature for the Reds in pre-season under Chris Hughton.

The Wales international is a player in demand, though, with Brentford already having an offer turned down for the winger as per the Athletic.

According to The Sun on Sunday, the Bees are now set to make a fresh bid worth £6million to sign Johnson, and are also said to be willing to offer a player in exchange.

Here, we discuss whether Forest should accept or decline this latest offer…

Toby Wilding

I don’t think that Forest should be accepting this bid for Johnson at this moment in time.

Johnson was really impressive on loan at Lincoln last season, with his efforts in their run to the League One play-off final highlighting the ability that he possesses even at this early stage of his career.

However, that is something that Forest have so far yet to benefit from, so they would surely want to see if they can get the best out of such a promising player themselves before they consider allowing him to move elsewhere.

Indeed, with two years remaining on his contract at The City Ground, there doesn’t seem to be much pressure on Forest to sell Johnson this summer, and this does feel like something of a low price for a Premier League club to play for a player with such potential.

Add to that the fact that I can’t see selling Johnson going down well with the Forest fanbase, and I do think that they should be staying away from this offer for the time being at least.

Chris Thorpe

I don’t think they should accept the bid no, as for me he could go for a lot more money in the current market.

Johnson still has a lot left to give at Forest and I only think they should sell him if they receive a bid in double figures.

Of course the cash would help the club coffers but how often are they going to have a generational talent at their disposal such as him? Not very, is the answer to that.

Brentford won’t give up in their chase for him and it wouldn’t surprise me if they upped their offer over the next few weeks.

Forest will certainly have a huge decision to make if the Bees bid north of £10m.

Jordan Rushworth

This is a real dilemma for Nottingham Forest and you could see them being perhaps tempted to accept a large offer for Johnson at some stage this summer.

That is of course how the Reds have been avoiding some of the financial fair play issues that other Championship clubs have been suffering from recently with them always able to recoup money through player sales.

However, you get the impression that Johnson is ready to finally establish himself as a crucial member of their side next season in the Championship and Chris Hughton will know that the attacker could potentially play a major role in their quest to challenge for promotion.

A £6 million offer might well be tempting, but Forest should be aiming to hold out for more than that fee in my opinion. The attacker’s value should only continue to rise over the course of the next year or so and therefore there is no reason to take one of the opening offers from Brentford this summer.

Johnson’s value to Nottingham Forest this season should be worth more than £6 million and therefore I would be surprised to see them allow him to leave for that kind of fee.