“Could give them that edge in attack” – Blackburn Rovers fan pundit offers score prediction ahead of QPR Championship clash

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Championship football is finally back and there is an intriguing tie at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers host Queens Park Rangers on the second tier’s opening weekend, with both sides heading into a new era.

John Dahl Tomasson is set for his first competitive match at the Blackburn Rovers helm.

Meanwhile, it is the same in the opposition dugout, with Michael Beale taking charge of his first official QPR match.

With the above in mind, we asked FLW’s Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding for his score prediction ahead of the clash.

“This feels like a bit of a tough one to predict to me given the fact that both clubs are sort of at the very beginning of a new era come Saturday.” Toby told FLW.

“Obviously Jon Dahl Tomasson is taking charge of his first competitive match as Blackburn head coach and Michael Beale is in the same situation with QPR so it’s perhaps a bit hard to know exactly what we’re going to get from these two sides.

“But I do think that the home advantage that played such an important part for Blackburn at times last season could again have a part to play here.

“I think as well, the fact that it looks as though Ben Brereton-Diaz could play for Rovers given he doesn’t seem to have been distracted by the speculation around this future in the same way that Adam Armstrong was last summer could give them that edge in attack.

“So, I think I’ve got to be positive here from a Rovers perspective. I’ll say 2-1 home win.”

The Verdict

You can certainly see where Toby, our fan pundit, is coming from here.

It is a almost a total unknown heading into Saturday’s tie and as such, personally, I’m sitting on the fence.

Whilst I understand Toby’s reasoning for going with a home victory, I need to see more before I back one team or the other.

If you had to go for a side to nick a win, you’d edge towards Rovers, but I think this one could end in a 1-1 draw.