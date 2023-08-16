This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After winning the first game of the season, Charlton Athletic have since gone downhill rapidly with three consecutive defeats to their name in all competitions.

Charlton are traditionally expected to be there or thereabouts when it comes to the play-off push but League One losses at the hands of Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers may have fans worried about the campaign to come already.

Charlton Athletic Consider Sam Cosgrove

Summer arrival Alfie May is yet to open his Addicks’ account and given that Miles Leaburn is currently sidelined with injury, they may look to re-enter the transfer market.

Sam Cosgrove is the man currently being linked with Dean Holden’s side but they won’t have a free run at snapping up the striker.

Cosgrove, who is currently on the books with Birmingham City but has more regularly been loaned out from St Andrews, also has the likes of Derby County and Barnsley keeping tabs on him as per Alan Nixon.

He enjoyed a good 2022/23 season as his eight goals and two assists played a role in Plymouth Argyle’s dramatic title win. Following their promotion to the Championship, the Pilgrims haven’t moved mountains to bring Cosgrove back to Home Park, but Argyle’s loss could be Charlton’s gain.

FLW’s Charlton fan pundit Ben Fleming wouldn’t be adverse to his side obtaining the services of Cosgrove. At the same time though, he thinks it would be the best of a bad bunch and that the striker would be more of a stop-gap than anything.

He said: “I’m not 100% convinced on Cosgrove. I think at this stage of the transfer window, especially when looking for a striker, you’re not going to get one that is going to guarantee you goals, otherwise he would have gone earlier in the window, like we did with Alfie May. At this point in the window, you’re never going to get the cream of the crop when it comes to strikers.

“He has obviously had a tricky few years, was a bit better at Argyle last year. I do think he could do a job if you look at what works best alongside Alfie May, probably having someone with a bit of height and a bit of physicality could help him. He might be in a similar mould to Jayden Stockley, who was with us for a few years. Stockley worked better in a two and struggled and was then sold when we went to playing just one up top.

“He could be quite effective, I hope if we were to sign him he’d be effective in a front two and could get the best out of Alfie May and that’s really what we’re after. Obviously, when [Miles] Leaburn comes back and fit then he’ll go in and alongside May but if Cosgrove can provide cover and competition for Leaburn and crucially give May a bit more support up front then I think it could be something that might work.

“As I said, I don’t think you’re going to get the best strikers at this time in the window and so there could be a bit of value in him even if he has flattered to deceive over the last few years. Albeit his spell at Plymouth wasn’t too bad last year.”