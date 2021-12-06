‘Could free up some budget’ – West Brom could lose 29-year-old in January: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion could lose Jordan Hugill in the January window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nixon claims that Nottingham Forest may take 20-year-old Norwich City striker Adam Idah on loan in the upcoming window and that Hugill could be recalled from his loan at Albion to provide cover for the first team.

But would that be a blow for the Baggies?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Charlie Gregory

If you consider some of the West Brom’s fans responses to Jordan Hugill’s performances this year, then they’d probably be rejoicing that he goes back to his parent club.

However, the striker is certainly proven at this level despite not firing perhaps as much as they would want him to yet. At Preston, he fired goals in freely and he’s scored his fair share for Norwich too.

Perhaps it’s a case of he doesn’t fit into the way that the Baggies want to play or that Valerien Ismael is not getting the best out of him because the attacker has shown he can bag in the second tier.

It should and probably would be a blow for Hugill to leave for most teams. However, he hasn’t quite cut it for West Brom so far this season so it is probably best for all parties. The Baggies can focus on finding a different striker to try and get the goals they want that fits in better, whilst the player himself can find a team he can thrive at.

Jordan Rushworth

This does not seem like all that big of a major issue for West Brom to me. Jordan Hugill has been a useful enough squad player for the Baggies but he has hardly been that major threat in the final third that Valerien Ismael’s side need to take them to the next level and challenge closer towards the top two.

Hugill is not a natural goalscorer and he has been unable to convince Ismael that he should be a regular starter. Those are the qualities that the Baggies have been needing and they must act in the January transfer window to bring in a player that can command more starts and also do the business more often in front of goal for them.

If West Brom replace Hugill with an option more suited to their needs then it might well be that Norwich’s decision is a major blessing in disguise for the Baggies. There will not be too many tears shed amongst supporters if they do see the last of the forward by the time the New Year arrives.

Ben Wignall

I don’t think this would be a blow for West Brom whatsoever.

The 29-year-old has scored just once in 17 Championship appearances and a lot more was expected of him following his summer loan arrival.

Hugill has had a patchy record in the Championship – he scored goals for Preston and QPR but didn’t fire really at Middlesbrough whilst he spent most of last season at Carrow Road coming off the bench.

Many Baggies fans weren’t convinced that he was the quality of physical striker needed to work in Valerien Ismael’s system and they are being proven right.

Hugill heading back to Norwich could free up some budget wage-wise to target an alternative striker – whoever that may be – and it would probably best for all parties if that occurs considering the frustration many fans are showing with his performances.