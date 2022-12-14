“Could form a prolific partnership” – Middlesbrough join Sunderland in pursuit of Aston Villa starlet: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are keeping a close eye on Aston Villa striker’s situation with a January loan move in mind, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

Boro, who will likely bolster their forward department one way or another next month, currently sit 12th in the Championship standings and are just four points from the play-off positions.

Set to face lots of competition for the 21-year-old, Sunderland are also considering a move for Archer, whilst reports suggest that Preston North End could also be involved in his potential pursuit.

Archer netted seven times in 20 league appearances for the Lilywhites last time out, joining the Lancashire outfit on loan for the second half of the campaign.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Archer amidst Middlesbrough’s interest in him…

Billy Mulley

This would be an excellent signing for a club who have evidently had their troubles in bolstering their attacking options in recent times.

Archer’s pace, direct running, technical ability and relentlessness out of position makes him an attractive proposition for Boro as they look to chase down a play-off spot.

A player that can operate as part of a front two and as a sole striker, his flexibility would certainly draw Carrick to him, with the former Manchester United deploying a few different formations thus far.

Ultimately, the level of interest in the young striker could make this a difficult deal for the Teesside club to complete, especially with Preston in the running too.

However, Middlesbrough is an attractive destination, with Carrick being a manager that young player will want to work with.

Toby Wilding

This does feel as though it would be a very good signing for Middlesbrough if they were to get it done.

While Chuba Akpom’s resurgence this season has been remarkable, ‘Boro are otherwise lacking a regular source of goals in attack, something you feel they may have to change if they are to continue to climb the Championship table.

Given the impact he made at this level while on loan with Preston last season, Archer does look like someone who could offer them that, and given his past coaching experience with young players at Manchester United, Carrick does feel like a manager that could get plenty out of him.

That could make the Villa man a big asset for ‘Boro, and given how many Championship clubs will surely be keen on Archer, it would be something of a coup to be the ones to secure his services, so this looks well worth pursuing for those in charge at The Riverside.

James Reeves

Archer would be an excellent signing for Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old will have no shortage of clubs competing for his signature should he be made available for loan after an excellent spell with Preston North End last season.

He would definitely be needed at the Riverside Stadium and Michael Carrick will almost certainly be looking for attacking reinforcements in January.

Carrick has moved Chuba Akpom into the number 10 role since his arrival and he has nine goals for the season, but the rest of the strikers at the club have struggled.

Duncan Watmore has scored four, but summer signings Rodrigo Muniz and Marcus Forss only have two, while Matthew Hoppe is yet to get off the mark since his arrival in Teesside.

Archer has proven he is more than capable of scoring at Championship level and could form a prolific partnership with Akpom.

It would also be a great move for Archer, with Boro upwardly mobile and just four points from the play-off places.