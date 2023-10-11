Highlights Dan Ballard's performances for Sunderland have been impressive this season, with the 24-year-old already netting twice in the Championship.

Ballard's form has caught the attention of other clubs, including Burnley, who are reportedly interested in acquiring his services during the January transfer window.

Despite Sunderland's desire to keep their talented players and secure promotion, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer suggests that if the right offer, in the range of £10 million to £15 million, were to come in for Ballard, the club may consider cashing in.

Sunderland's start to the 2023-24 Championship season has been an extremely positive one as Tony Mowbray's side have picked up where they left off by finishing in last year's play-offs.

The Black Cats may have fallen short in the end, but the squad has been replenished and clearly they are thriving - despite some unfortunate losses, including the most recent drubbing at the hands of Middlesbrough when they had 10-men for half of the contest.

Neutrals are taking notice of Sunderland however, including many of their top young talents who are being given the platform to develop and play regularly under Mowbray.

One of those is Dan Ballard, who after spending a lot of time on the sidelines last season with a fractured foot and then a hamstring injury, subsequently missing the play-offs as a result of the latter issue, is making up for lost time with his performances in 2023-24.

The 24-year-old has netted twice already in the Championship, and having missed out on his services last summer when a second tier club, Burnley are interested once again ahead of the January transfer window.

That is according to Alan Nixon, who has reported via Patreon that Vincent Kompany wants to add to his back-line and has targeted Ballard once more to try and shore things up, if he can acquire his services that is.

What is Dan Ballard's current situation at Sunderland?

When arriving at the Stadium of Light last summer, Ballard penned a three-year deal, which was perhaps a surprise that it wasn't longer than that.

Due to his performances when fit though in his debut year, Sunderland had to get the centre-back's future more secure in the face of potential transfer interest.

There was delight therefore when in early August, Ballard put pen-to-paper on a fresh contract, meaning that his deal will now only run out in June 2027.

And the start to the season that Ballard has had will almost certainly drive his value up for the clubs that are watching his performances.

Should Sunderland cash in on Dan Ballard for the right price in January?

Former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer things that should bids get in the region of eight figures for Ballard in the January transfer window, then Sunderland could consider cashing in - despite the fact they may be in a promotion battle.

"Tony Mowbray will be bracing himself for another nervy transfer window for Sunderland in January, with several clubs looking to buy his talented youngsters," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Another young player attracting attention is Dan Ballard, the Northern Ireland centre-back - Ballard signed a new long-term contract (in August) at Sunderland, keeping him there until the summer of 2027, and he's had an impressive start to the season having spent much of last season injured.

"Any offers of £10 million to £15 million could force Sunderland's hand.

"Tony Mowbray is hoping to keep all of his talented players, sat in fourth place in the Championship and will be hoping to at least secure a play-off place for the second season in a row.

"But it must be disrupting for Mowbray not knowing which players he will be able to keep or not be able to keep, because when there is interest in the players, their heads will get turned a little bit."