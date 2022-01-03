‘Could fit the bill’ – Sheffield Wednesday eyeing deal for Championship defender: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are desperate to try and break back into the Championship and it could be an important winter window in ensuring they are well prepared to challenge in the second half of the campaign.

Darren Moore and his side have looked bright at times and do have a squad of players that are capable of playing at a higher level too. However, the boss will certainly be keeping his eye out for potential recruits this month in a bid to try and strengthen the squad to ensure they can finish in the top six.

There are a few targets undoubtedly on the radar for the Owls and one of them is believed to be Mark Beevers. As reported by The Star, the defender could soon be on his way back to League One – and could use his experience to help lead the club to promotion.

But would he be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday? Would the Owls benefit from adding him to the side or should they look elsewhere? Here are the verdicts from some of our writers…

Marcus Ally

Considering Darren Moore’s persistence with a three at the back formation this season Wednesday do not have anywhere near enough depth at centre back. With injuries occurring as they have done at the club, bringing in someone with the experience that Mark Beevers has would be a smart move.

The 32-year-old will probably still feel like he has a part to play in Peterborough United’s survival bid in the Championship, however the lure of a club the size of Sheffield Wednesday could play a part. It looks set to be a close run thing as to whether the Owls will finish in the top six this season, but with Posh’s perilous position in the second tier the chances are that Beevers will be playing in League One next term whether he chooses to stay or go.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent signing.

You can understand why some Wednesday fans are underwhelmed because they have had the player in the past and he is at a Peterborough side right now that haven’t exactly been great at keeping clean sheets. Plus, at 32, he is clearly only a short-term addition.

However, Wednesday need a dominant centre-back and he could fit the bill. As well as that, he is a player who knows the league so wouldn’t take time to adapt, which is crucial as Darren Moore seeks to build a team that can push for promotion this season.

So, overall, whilst this may not be the most glamorous signing, Beevers will bring some much-needed experience and strength to a Wednesday defence that needs improving in the January market as a priority.

Adam Jones

Considering Sam Hutchinson and Dominic Iorfa’s injury records, this is a signing that makes sense and considering he’s plied his trade at Hillsborough before, he should have little trouble settling in.

You just have to look at the fact they were playing Ciaran Brennan and Liam Palmer at centre-back to know they need reinforcements, because there are no guarantees Chey Dunkley will remain fit for the remainder of the campaign.

He should have at least one or two more years left in the tank so this would be a good medium-term signing for the Owls – and one that could allow them to climb up the table if he can replicate the form he’s shown at Peterborough.

And having another leader won’t do them any harm, especially after recent losses against Sunderland and Shrewsbury, both major blows to their morale.