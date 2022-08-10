“Could fit in nicely as a replacement for Calvert-Lewin” – Everton plot Coventry City transfer deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a move to Everton.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who report that the Toffees are monitoring the Championship striker as they look to add more forward depth.

But would he be a good signing for Everton? And is he ready for the Premier League?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Josh Cole

Although Everton do need to bolster their attacking options following Richarlison’s departure, they must avoid taking a risk on Gyokeres this summer. Whereas the forward has managed to score 21 goals in the Championship for Coventry, he failed to make any inroads on Brighton’s starting eleven during his time at the Amex Stadium. Yet to make an appearance in the top-flight, there is no guarantee that Gyokeres will be able to cope with the competitiveness of this division if he makes the switch to Goodison Park. Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that Everton may find it more beneficial to sign a forward who has a good track-record at this level instead of splashing the cash on Gyokeres.

Declan Harte

One thing that’s for certain is that Everton need improvements to their attacking options.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injuries for over a year now, and is set to miss the early stages of this season.

The only viable replacement in their squad is currently 32-year-old Salomon Rondon, who has been past his best for a few years now.

Gyokeres could be an interesting option for Frank Lampard, and could prove to be a really smart signing.

The forward was excellent last season for Coventry and could come at an affordable price for a Premier League side such as the Toffees.

He could fit in nicely as a replacement for Calvert-Lewin due to their similar profiles, so this is definitely a move that is worth pursuing for Everton

Ned Holmes

He’s a talented forward, that is for sure.

The step up to the Premier League is a tough one to make – you just have to ask the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic – but there is no reason to believe that Viktor Gyokeres can’t make it.

There is so much to like about the 24-year-old, who is such a clever forward and has the technical ability to go along with it.

He’s capable of scoring all sorts of goals – the scrappier ones inside the box and screamers similar to his equaliser against Sunderland – and that should help him should he move to Everton.

Gyokeres would be a sound investment, for me, but the issue the Toffees are going to face is that Coventry know how desperate they are and with two years left on his deal are going to demand a sizeable fee.

Things may have only really clicked for the Swede with the Sky Blues last season in terms of goalscoring but his impressive record in front of goal for Brighton U23s in Premier League 2 and IF Brommapojkarna in the Superettan is reflective of a player that knows where the back of the net of is and has the talent to find it.