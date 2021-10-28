‘Could enhance the quality that Nottingham Forest have’ – Swansea player’s links to Steve Cooper’s Reds: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton has been touted as a potential January target for Nottingham Forest.

Former Swans boss Steve Cooper is now in charge at the City Ground and reports in September suggested the Welsh coach was keen to bring Fulton to his new club.

The midfielder looks out of favour at Swansea right now, so should he be the Reds’ top priority come January?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Dagless

I think it’s certainly worth a look if they feel they still need him in the January window.

Fulton is a good player that you can rely upon to put in maximum effort for the full duration of a match and also has good knowledge and experience at this level, plus he’s also obviously worked under Steve Cooper before so that could obviously help things along.

Cooper will want to be careful not to change things up too much squad wise given how many managers’ players are in the Forest squad at the moment but a couple of changes and faces that he knows should help the transition process along and I think Fulton could be worth a look.

Chris Thorpe

I think it would be an interesting move for him if he linked back up with Steve Cooper.

However, I’m not entirely sure if Forest really need to strengthen in that area of the field.

He certainly boasts a great deal of Championship experience and formed a key part of the Swansea side which got to the play-off final last season.

But is he better than what Forest already have at their disposal? I’m not so sure.

It wouldn’t shock me if Cooper is linked with several players that he has worked with before between now and January as that is something that can always be created.

Jordan Rushworth

It is clear that Steve Cooper is an admirer of Jay Fulton’s from his time working with him at Swansea City and the midfielder is in need of a potential fresh start to work with a manager that has belief in his qualities after struggling to make it into Russell Martin’s starting line-up.

Fulton is a player that could enhance the quality that Nottingham Forest have within their midfield options and he is someone that you could see fitting in well at the City Ground and linking up well with their other options in the middle of the park.

A January move seems like the best thing for Fulton’s career now because it does not look like he will be able to get into Martin’s side on a regular basis ahead of Swansea’s other options in his position.

Fulton would be able to get the chance to play more regularly and Swansea would be able to recoup some money for him and therefore it could be a win-win scenario for all concerned.