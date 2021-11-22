‘Could end up playing a key role’ – Sheffield Wednesday make transfer approach for ex-PL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have offered free agent defender Adrian Mariappa a contract, according to Yorkshire Live.

With injuries ravaging Darren Moore’s squad, the Owls have looked for reinforcements and are understood to have asked Mariappa to make his decision today.

But would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a shrewd move by Wednesday if they are able to convince Mariappa to seal a switch to Hillsborough.

Considering that Lewis Gibson recently returned to Everton after an injury setback, the Owls are relatively short of options at centre-back.

Having made 449 senior appearances at club level during his career, Mariappa will unquestionably fancy his chances of delivering the goods in the third-tier for Wednesday.

Providing that the defender is able to hit the ground running in this division, he could end up playing a key role for the Owls as they look to launch a push for promotion in 2022.

Billy Mulley

I think Sheffield Wednesday have conducted some good business here.

Despite possessing one of the better defensive records in the division, The Owls have often found themselves without their centre-backs this season.

Currently Sam Hutchinson and Dominic Iorfa are sidelined, with Marvin Johnson and Liam palmer both being tasked with operating at centre-back as a result.

Ciaran Brennan has come into the fray and has looked like an excellent option, and there is no denying that he is an exciting prospect.

However, adding a vastly-experienced defender like Adrian Mariappa certainly blisters their defensive options, plus it will help develop Brennan who could learn lots of the 35-year-old.

Chris Thorpe

I think this would be a really clever bit of business by the Owls.

Mariappa has played regularly in both the Championship and the Premier League over the past few years and would provide invaluable experience to the Wednesday squad.

He would also be coming in at a time when the likes of Lewis Gibson and Dominic Iorfa are sidelined, so it’s an addition that they need.

I assume it will only be on a short term contract to begin with but if he impresses he could earn himself a longer stay at Hillsborough.

Add to the fact that he is versatile enough to play at right back as well and this signing really would tick all the boxes for Darren Moore.