“Could end up being the victim of Neil Critchley’s success” – Is Michael Appleton’s position at Blackpool in danger: The verdict

Michael Appleton has overseen a horrendous run of form at Blackpool in recent weeks.

Four defeats in a row has left the Championship side in the relegation zone going into the World Cup break.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 46-year old’s position at Bloomfield Road is in danger amid this barren spell…

Adam Jones

Expectations at Bloomfield Road were heightened following such a promising campaign last term, even after the loss of Josh Bowler.

And he could end up being the victim of Neil Critchley’s success, with the Seasiders potentially tempted to sack him now to bring Critchley back in.

Appleton is particularly vulnerable at this stage because the World Cup break would give a new manager a decent amount of time to put his stamp on the squad.

And with the club now in 23rd place, the Seasiders may decide to pull the trigger now because they won’t want to be in the bottom three for much longer.

Declan Harte

Appleton has overseen a poor run of form at the absolute worst possible time.

Not only does the club now have four weeks without a game, an ideal amount of time for a potential successor to bed in his new ideas, but also the availability of Neil Critchley may prompt a desire for change.

Critchley was a success during his time at Blackpool and earned plenty of plaudits for his work at Bloomfield Road.

However, his experiment at Aston Villa as Steven Gerrard’s assistant did not work out having been dismissed after a few short months.

But it is likely that the Blackpool hierarchy would welcome him back with open arms should he be open to a return.

That could be just enough to spell an end to Appleton’s time at the club, even if he does potentially deserve time to turn things around.

George Dagless

It’s obviously precarious.

Blackpool were naturally a little concerned when Critchley left and things have tailed off in recent weeks to leave them in a lowly position heading into the World Cup break.

If the club does decide to change manager now might be a wise time to do it given the break we have in the league season but Appleton will also feel now is a good time to get working with the players and try and improve things.

We’ll have to wait and see which way the Tangerines’ board is thinking.