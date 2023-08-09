This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers' 2023-24 season got off to the worst possible start this past weekend when they were trounced 4-0 at Vicarage Road by Watford - and they could be on the verge of losing one of their star players in Sam Field.

Finances have been noticeably tight at Loftus Road this summer, with all of the Hoops' incoming deals being free transfers.

And with Field now within the last 12 months of his contract, the R's could now cash in in order to raise some funds for other deals.

With the transfer window closing on September 1, bids could end up coming in for the 25-year-old midfielder as according to Football Insider, Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers - managed by ex-QPR boss Mick Beale - and Premier League side Burnley are both in for Field's services.

What do we know about Burnley's interest in Sam Field?

Burnley were also linked with a move for Field earlier in the summer along with Leeds United, but nothing came of it at the time - they look to be back in the running for his services now though.

The Clarets have been in the market for midfielders this summer, with Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer linked at one point, but they look on course to land Sander Berge from Sheffield United and have been in a battle with the Blades for Lommel's Vinicius Souza.

With it looking increasingly likely that Souza will be heading to Bramall Lane though, Vincent Kompany will need to look at alternatives in the defensive midfield role, and Field clearly fits the mould as he was one of the league leaders in interceptions in the Championship last year with 81 - second only to Preston North End's Jordan Storey.

Would Sam Field be a good signing for Burnley?

We asked some of the FLW team for their thoughts on Field's potential move to Turf Moor - let's see what they had to say...

Ben Wignall

Burnley will need to have more than Josh Cullen and Jack Cork at their disposal in the Premier League when it comes to defensive midfield options.

A lot of their matches will not be like what it was in the Championship under Kompany - they were dominant in the second tier and were allowed to have the ball a lot of the time but the step up in quality to the Premier League is significant.

Cullen was one of Burnley's best players last season in a midfield role but with Cork now being 34 years of age, a younger alternative is needed.

Field would definitely bring the skill-set that Kompany will need in matches where he needs to play a bit more defensive - the 25-year-old's best attributes are winning the ball back and pressing before letting other players do the more creative work.

Whilst he still has technical ability with the ball at his feet, Field is definitely more suited to doing the dirty work in the engine room and all clubs need one of those players - should Burnley be able to land his signature for around the £2-3 million mark then it could end up being a bargain deal and one really worth pushing through.

Sam Rourke

It's not glamorous, however, it could be a useful squad addition for Vincent Kompany's side.

The 25-year-old was an ever-present figure for QPR last season in the Championship and his steady presence could be useful for the Clarets as they look to make strides back in the top-flight.

With Jack Cork getting no younger, they need to consider younger options who can emulate that sort of role and Field could be a cheap solution.

With the energetic Josh Cullen in the midfield, Field could prove to be perfect foil to him and allow Cullen to advance up the pitch more whilst Field acts as a screen in front of the Clarets backline.

The only key worry is Field's minimal experience of playing Premier League football consistently so fans of Burnley would need to be prepared for a potential adaptation period.