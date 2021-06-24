‘Could either be very bad or very good’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as surprising appointment is made

Birmingham City assistant manager Craig Gardner is currently in charge of the club’s transfer dealings this summer, according to We Are Birmingham.

The 34-year-old was promoted by Lee Bowyer to be his assistant in March after returning to the club two months earlier – and is now being trusted as one of the main men behind the club’s recruitment strategy as the Blues prepare for the 2021/22 campaign.

After last month’s resignation of Chief Executive Xuandong Ren, who was heavily criticised by the club’s supporters during his time in the West Midlands, it was unclear who would be the person to control Birmingham’s summer dealings.

However, it now appears Gardner has been installed in a Director of Football-esque role and could continue in this temporary role alongside his coaching duties until the window closes.

Although manager Bowyer has been told his budget will be tight this summer, the Blues’ manager has made two signings in the last month, recruiting Riley McGree on another loan and now adding Stoke City’s Ryan Woods to his squad on a free transfer.

After losing a few first-teamers including Jon Toral and Mikel San-Jose, these signings were necessary and we could see a few more names come through the door at St Andrew’s before the season starts.

As the Championship side continue to work on more potential deals, how do they feel about Garnder taking the reigns on the transfer front? Are they happy?

Let’s take a look at some of the latest Twitter reaction to this news.

This doesn't fill me with huge sums of confidence ngl https://t.co/0WRdhLVY5l — Liam (@Liam3617) June 24, 2021

Well it can’t be any worse than Ren https://t.co/fYDHdjs9Ef — Stoney 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Stoney1875) June 24, 2021

Could either be very bad or very good #bcfc https://t.co/B2JjxS3h6S — Ashley Johnson (@Ashsr18Johnson) June 24, 2021

Don’t mind Craig Gardner as director of football. Blues through and through and will put the club first https://t.co/4f7cttd1z2 — Jacob Bassett (@jj_bassett) June 24, 2021

Have absolutely no issue this. Owners were very unlikely to appoint a Director of Football/Technical Director, and if they did it would probably be someone from within BSHL and co. Might be a 'pashun' merchant, but he knows football #BCFC https://t.co/yRRBqPKzYE — – (@j194_) June 24, 2021

This has to be better than Dong. Woods is a very good start. #bcfc https://t.co/Ozr8uoiDtP — Connor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cdbcfc_) June 24, 2021

Would sooner have him. Rather than someone we’ve never even heard of. — Brian B. (@BrianBr41198151) June 24, 2021

Criteria:

Do you have passion ✅

Do you tap the badge ✅ When can you start? https://t.co/NHeblsHJ3n — Liv 🤘 (@LivParkesy_KRO) June 24, 2021

I don’t actually mind this, he’s clearly been with the club for a long time, knows what we need (proven with the Woods signing), and his relationship with Bowyer might make transfer dealings & communication that slight bit easier — woods (@woods_htw) June 24, 2021