Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Could either be very bad or very good’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as surprising appointment is made

Published

7 mins ago

on

Birmingham City assistant manager Craig Gardner is currently in charge of the club’s transfer dealings this summer, according to We Are Birmingham.

The 34-year-old was promoted by Lee Bowyer to be his assistant in March after returning to the club two months earlier – and is now being trusted as one of the main men behind the club’s recruitment strategy as the Blues prepare for the 2021/22 campaign.

After last month’s resignation of Chief Executive Xuandong Ren, who was heavily criticised by the club’s supporters during his time in the West Midlands, it was unclear who would be the person to control Birmingham’s summer dealings.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Birmingham City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25

Blackburn

However, it now appears Gardner has been installed in a Director of Football-esque role and could continue in this temporary role alongside his coaching duties until the window closes.

Although manager Bowyer has been told his budget will be tight this summer, the Blues’ manager has made two signings in the last month, recruiting Riley McGree on another loan and now adding Stoke City’s Ryan Woods to his squad on a free transfer.

After losing a few first-teamers including Jon Toral and Mikel San-Jose, these signings were necessary and we could see a few more names come through the door at St Andrew’s before the season starts.

As the Championship side continue to work on more potential deals, how do they feel about Garnder taking the reigns on the transfer front? Are they happy?

Let’s take a look at some of the latest Twitter reaction to this news.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who is set to graduate from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Could either be very bad or very good’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as surprising appointment is made

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: