‘Could either be a masterstroke or a catastrophe’ – Many Coventry fans react as exciting arrival announced

After a 16th place finish in their first season in the Championship since 2012, Coventry City are looking to build a squad capable of getting into the top half of the table in the 2021-22 campaign.

Their ambitions may be even higher than that though and there’s a real feel-good spirit around the Sky Blues right now as they return to what was once called the Ricoh Arena after a two-year absence.

Mark Robins has been able to clear the decks of some of the fringe players at the club, and arriving are a mix of young, hungry players who have played for the club already such as Ben Sheaf and Viktor Gyokeres on permanent deals, and added experience in the form of Martyn Waghorn and Simon Moore.

A player who fits very much into the first category is Bright Enobakhare, and after strong speculation his return to the club has been officially confirmed.

The attacking midfielder has signed a two-year deal with Coventry after spending some time in India with East Bengal – the 23-year-old having impressed in a 2019 loan spell with the Sky Blues where he scored six times in 18 league outings.

Coventry fans are delighted with the latest arrival and they’ve been signalling their joy on social media.

well if his attitude has changed it'll be a master stroke. — I_hate_Jamie_Oliver (@pipehitterz) July 13, 2021

This could either be a masterstroke or a catastrophe, excited to see what happens — Jamie McAllister🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ThatBlindLad) July 13, 2021

Welcome back, looking forward to him lighting up the wasoh — David Hale (@Skyblue_Dave1) July 13, 2021

This leagues a step up. Can’t wait to see what he’s got in his locker.. no doubt he’ll fit in👊🏻 — Ryan (@ryan_watts_97) July 13, 2021

Most gifted player I’ve seen in a city shirt for a long time, fingers crossed this works out! #PUSB — Joe Clarke (@j_clarke1994) July 13, 2021

That’s it, genuinely in the prem this time next year 😍😍 — Jack (@madd_ox176) July 13, 2021

Welcome home Bright https://t.co/Zd1t0tATol — Harry Chattaway (@chattaway_harry) July 13, 2021