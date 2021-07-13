Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coventry City

‘Could either be a masterstroke or a catastrophe’ – Many Coventry fans react as exciting arrival announced

Published

1 hour ago

on

After a 16th place finish in their first season in the Championship since 2012, Coventry City are looking to build a squad capable of getting into the top half of the table in the 2021-22 campaign.

Their ambitions may be even higher than that though and there’s a real feel-good spirit around the Sky Blues right now as they return to what was once called the Ricoh Arena after a two-year absence.

Mark Robins has been able to clear the decks of some of the fringe players at the club, and arriving are a mix of young, hungry players who have played for the club already such as Ben Sheaf and Viktor Gyokeres on permanent deals, and added experience in the form of Martyn Waghorn and Simon Moore.

A player who fits very much into the first category is Bright Enobakhare, and after strong speculation his return to the club has been officially confirmed.

The attacking midfielder has signed a two-year deal with Coventry after spending some time in India with East Bengal – the 23-year-old having impressed in a 2019 loan spell with the Sky Blues where he scored six times in 18 league outings.

Coventry fans are delighted with the latest arrival and they’ve been signalling their joy on social media.


