Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield United

‘Could do with him at the moment’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to Dan Jebbison footage

Published

3 mins ago

on

Daniel Jebbison scored his first goal for Burton Albion last night in a win over Portsmouth.

The Sheffield United youngster joined the Brewers on loan during the summer, amid interest from a host of clubs.

Last night, he scored his first goal for Albion in a home win over Portsmouth, doubling the Brewers’ lead in a 2-1 victory.

Jebbison received the ball on the edge of the area before turning and finding the top corner with a well-taken effort.

The teenager will now look to kick on after getting off the mark for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side and develop away from Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United fans have naturally had a lot to say about Jebbison’s goal, especially after their 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in midweek.

The Blades were toothless in front of goal, and there is a feeling that veteran striker Billy Sharp needs competition.

Here, we take a look at United fans’ reactions to Jebbison’s goal…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Could do with him at the moment’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to Dan Jebbison footage

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: