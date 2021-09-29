‘Could do with him at the moment’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to Dan Jebbison footage

Daniel Jebbison scored his first goal for Burton Albion last night in a win over Portsmouth.

The Sheffield United youngster joined the Brewers on loan during the summer, amid interest from a host of clubs.

Last night, he scored his first goal for Albion in a home win over Portsmouth, doubling the Brewers’ lead in a 2-1 victory.

Jebbison received the ball on the edge of the area before turning and finding the top corner with a well-taken effort.

The teenager will now look to kick on after getting off the mark for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side and develop away from Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United fans have naturally had a lot to say about Jebbison’s goal, especially after their 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in midweek.

The Blades were toothless in front of goal, and there is a feeling that veteran striker Billy Sharp needs competition.

Here, we take a look at United fans’ reactions to Jebbison’s goal…

Needed that last night. Could still be playing now and we still won’t have scored — TW (@__TW17) September 29, 2021

Could do wi him at this moment . 🤦 — slick Rick poom poom (@HarryTruelove8) September 29, 2021

At least he can score 😂 — Seff (@garliclover123) September 29, 2021

Are we suddenly forgetting the goals we’ve scored in recent weeks after one sub par performance? Open your eyes and stop being so negative, we aren’t going to win every game! — Dan_Shippam (@dan_shippam) September 29, 2021

Got this kid out on loan and 50million worth of strikers on bench. Jebbo better than them both https://t.co/hXaWDkpjc0 — Chris – SUFC 🟥⬜️⬛️⚔️ (@ShorehamBoy89) September 29, 2021

Might have well have loaned Brewster out as well as Jebbison. Waste of everyone’s time. #sufc — totalsufc (@totalsufc) September 28, 2021

What a goal as well 🤩 — Luke aku (@LVanDome) September 29, 2021