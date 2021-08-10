‘Could do him the world of good’ – Reading eyeing up transfer move for Derby County man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County teenager Louie Sibley is being lined-up by Reading as part of an ambitious transfer swoop, according to the Reading Chronicle.

The Royals have been quiet this summer in the transfer market owing to an embargo slapped on them by the EFL due to breaching profit and sustainability rules, and any business done by the club has been outgoings such as Michael Olise.

Reading have been able to sign free agents throughout this period with wages capped at a certain figure, but links to Rams youngster Sibley have emerged as a surprise considering County have their own issues with their squad numbers.

It may be a sign that the Berkshire club believe their restrictions are going to be relaxed in the near future – but regardless of that would Sibley be a good signing for Reading? We asked the FLW team for their thoughts.

Adam Jones

Ideally, Reading would probably want to bring in wingers as their first priority to give them a different dimension going forward and an option to play with four at the back – but this is a position the Royals could look to strengthen after Michael Olise’s departure so it’s no surprise to see them go for someone like Sibley.

John Swift’s cramp injury on Saturday also reinforced how little depth they have in advanced midfield if he’s injured, because Ovie Ejaria is currently stuck out on the left-hand side as one of the Royals’ only wide options.

The fact Sibley can play out wide is useful for the Royals and certainly wouldn’t be a bad signing with most areas of the pitch to strengthen at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but many fans would prefer to see someone like Kadeem Harris come in as a wide option to run at Championship defences.

At this point though, the Berkshire side are desperate for anyone to come in and at 19, there’s still plenty of room for improvement for Sibley who would be desperate to impress.

So he’s definitely someone who could come in and make a good impression, but the Royals should look at the likes of Kadeem Harris, other wingers and a left-back before making a move for the Derby County teenager.

George Dagless

I think it’s worth a roll of the dice to be honest.

Sibley is a really talented young player but his progress has stalled at Derby County a little and a fresh start somewhere else for him could do him the world of good.

He emerged on the scene for the Rams just towards the end of the 19/20 season and naturally excited with his performances.

2020/21 was a little more difficult for him as the attacking output dried up but I’d never be shocked if off-field issues and the team’s poor form impacted him, given he still needs to work up that body of experience as he’s such a young player.

Derby isn’t really the place for young kids to be learning productively at the moment, given one too many mistakes could send them to League One, and so perhaps moving to Reading where he’ll have a bit more freedom to express himself under a manager in Paunovic that is happy to use youth could work for him.

Sam Rourke

It’d be a great addition for Reading, albeit one I’d be very surprised if it happened.

There is no denying that the Royals are in desperate need of bolstering their squad before the August transfer deadline, and Sibley would offer a really strong short and long-term solution.

The Rams youngster has shown flashes of real quality during his appearances in the first-team, though has somewhat stalled in the last year or so, perhaps as a result of the turbulence surrounding Derby.

Simply put, Reading need to enhance their options in attacking midfield areas and with Sibley able to operate un a handful of positions in the final third, he’d solve a real headache for Paunovic.

Though, i’d just be so surprised if Derby were willing to let one of their first-teamers depart, especially given the threadbare nature of their side at the moment.