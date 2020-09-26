‘Could do better’ – These Stoke City fans react as team news for Preston clash is confirmed

Stoke City will once again go in search of their first league win of the season on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

The Potters have so far drawn one and lost one of their two Championship wins this season, although they did reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in midweek with a 1-0 win over League One Gillingham.

Like Stoke, Preston have taken just a single point from their two league games so far this season, and they will be looking to rediscover the sort of home form that put them right in the battle for promotion during the early parts of last season.

Perhaps taking that into account, Stoke manager Michael O’Neill has named a side that shows _ changes from the one that lost 2-0 to Bristol City in their last league outing, with Harry Souttar and summer signing Steven Fletcher making their league debuts for the club, while James McClean, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Lee Gregory all also coming into the side, with Danny Batth, Bruno Martins-Indi, Nick Powell, Sam Vokes and Jacob Brown all dropping out.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Stoke fans were keen to give their view on their side’s starting lineup for the match in Lancashire.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Potters supporters had to say.

Very interesting line up — Shaun Hughes (@burger85hughes) September 26, 2020

Also good team. Would have started Campbell but as an impact sub. — James Naylor (@Sporting_Jim) September 26, 2020

Glad to see Mcclean back but definitely should have started Tyrese or Brown — alice o'shea (@osheaalice04) September 26, 2020

THE PACEEEEEEE — Harry (@wilshaw02) September 26, 2020

good squad tbf — Finley Wallbanks (@FWallbanks) September 26, 2020

Strong line up but we still could do better,Collins and brown or ty instead of chester and gregory — campbell=🐐 (@urdadsawoman) September 26, 2020

I’m happy with that line up today 👍 — Mark (@SomeMightSay95) September 26, 2020