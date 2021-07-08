‘Could do a lot worse’ – Reading targeting transfer swoop for 44-cap international: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Yannick Bolasie is being targeted by Reading after his contract at Everton expired this summer, according to BerkshireLive.

The 32-year-old spent the last few months of the 2020-21 season in the Championship on loan at Middlesbrough, where he scored three times in 15 outings.

Now though the DR Congo international is without a club for the first time in a while and he is currently working on his fitness out in Turkey, and a move to that country could be a possibility.

But an offer has been put on the table for Bolasie by the Royals and now it’s up to Bolasie himself to weigh up his other possibilities – but would he be a good fit at the Madejski Stadium? The FLW team have had their say.

Chris Thorpe

Bolasie, for me, is a unique footballer as he is one of a few natural wingers that are capable of using genuine skill to beat a man.

Reading will need creativity when Michael Olise completes his expected move to Crystal Palace and I think bringing in a player that has been there and done it in the Championship makes sense.

He’s unpredictable and is capable of playing in several positions – a dream for Paunovic given the current situation that the club finds itself in.

He is also pretty low risk as a free agent and arguably has a point to prove after finally leaving Everton.

The Royals could certainly do a lot worse than taking a punt on Bolasie this summer.

Adam Jones

Reading are in desperate need of at least two wingers and with the club currently operating under strict financial rules, someone like Yannick Bolasie on a free transfer would be perfect for the Royals.

Yakou Meite has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament so he is likely to be unavailable for large parts of the season and Michael Olise is also on his way out, leaving Reading with very few options in this position.

Even before these events, the club were already needing a couple of wingers to give them a different dimension going forward.

Missing out on Diego Rossi in the last winter window was seen as a crushing blow to Reading’s play-off chances because of the need to bring a wide man in, especially with players like Ovie Ejaria and the departing Olise preferring to cut inside at times.

They now need someone to come in and hug the touchline – and this is exactly what Bolasie can do.

Reading have never really replaced the wide threat Mo Barrow posed when he was at the Madejski Stadium. Now is their chance to do just that.

Alfie Burns

This might just work out in Reading’s favour if they get it over the line.

When you look at the impression that Bolasie left at Middlesbrough last season, not just on supporters but also Neil Warnock, it’s clear that he’s got a lot to offer.

That’s in terms of his ability – he’s a box of tricks, we know that, and he could be a very useful player – but also his infectious personality off the field.

Supporters seem to love him everywhere he’s been and I don’t think that would be any different at Reading.

The fans at the Madejski love the unpredictability of Ovie Ejaria, so you’d imagine that Bolasie would be a hit too.

Signing the winger isn’t going to turn Reading into the best team in league, of course, but there’s no reason why he can’t have a positive impact.