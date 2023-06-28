This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City hold a strong interest in pursuing a move for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe.

According to John Percy, the Foxes are weighing up an offer for the Dutchman as they look to build a squad capable of competing for promotion next season.

Would Joel Piroe be a good signing for Leicester City?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Piroe would be a good addition to Enzo Maresca’s squad…

Brett Worthington

This would be an excellent signing for Leicester City.

The 23-year-old is likely to leave Swansea this summer, and with his performances in the last two seasons, it makes perfect sense why the Foxes would want Piroe.

The Dutchman is a natural goalscorer in the Championship, and considering Leicester’s attackers underperformed in the Premier League, it isn’t a surprise Enzo Maresca is looking for additions.

The difference between Leicester finishing in the automatic places or the play-offs could be down to a top goalscorer like Piroe, so it is definitely a deal worth pursuing this summer.

It is unclear how much he could cost, but considering the fee they are going to get for Maddison it shouldn’t be too much of a problem to get him into the club.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Leicester don't seem to be holding back in the transfer market, with a number of big names for this level having been linked.

Piroe is certainly one of those, having scored 19 and 22 league goals in the last two seasons, respectively.

With one year left on his contract at Swansea, the club could be tempted to cash in, so there is a real chance Leicester can get this done.

If they do, it would give them an incredibly strong front-man next season.

This would be a great signing if they can get it done.

Jamie Vardy could be set for one last rodeo at Leicester City

Declan Harte

This would be a smart signing for Leicester given how well Piroe has performed at this level in recent seasons.

The Dutchman has scored 41 goals from 88 league appearances in the Championship and has been a key part of Swansea’s side in that time.

Leicester are likely to be in need of attacking reinforcement given the level of interest in Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka, with both potentially set to exit this summer.

Leicester can no longer rely on Jamie Vardy for goals, so bringing in another forward makes the most sense.

The Foxes could do a lot worse than bringing in Piroe, who could be an affordable option given he has just 12 months left on his current contract.