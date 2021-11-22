‘Could do a job for us’ – Plenty Middlesbrough fans react to news of potential striking departure

Uche Ikpeazu could soon be out the exit door at Middlesbrough despite only joining the club in summer, as reported by Football Insider.

The attacker has played regularly enough, making 14 appearances so far this campaign but those showings came under previous boss Neil Warnock.

That man has now left Boro and has been replaced by a new face in Chris Wilder. The former Sheffield United man will have his own ideas about what he wants to implement at the Riverside Stadium and what players he wants to utilise – and it looks like Ikpeazu isn’t one of them.

The forward then could be on the search for a new team in the turn of the year and, following the news that he could be set for a swift exit from the club, plenty of Middlesbrough fans have taken to Twitter to respond.

Not the way for me to build confidence in an existing player. We may need to play the guy, so how is he going to feel after seeing this? — Dave Goldsbrough (@daveginboav) November 22, 2021

Shame as he is a machine – could do a job for us — David King 🔴⚪️🔴🇦🇷 (@DavidKingy1982) November 22, 2021

Not really a Wilder style of player. Warnock wanted him as big ass CF to get on the end of long balls and crosses. Wilder like forward to move and run on to balls or get on into space and run at defenders. Unfortunately Uche is doesn’t fit this style so needs must. — joff hall (@joffa81) November 22, 2021

Fair do's. — JB (@Jonny_Boro) November 22, 2021

I thought that might be the case, not a Wilder type player. If Coburn was/is the big target man up front, he might struggle to. Although I think he has more to offer. Hopefully he’s looking for centre backs….if Fry goes, Hall not good enough, Bamba 36… — Jonathan (@JYaj) November 22, 2021

Think the lad has a chance between now and January to prove he can be part of this, perhaps starting with Preston tomorrow night given Sporar's injury. I really want it to work out for him here but I do kind of feel like this was intended to be a signing to appease Warnock. — Liam Wilson (@wilsoncgp) November 22, 2021

Give him a chance at least, don't write someone off after a week… even if he isn't your typical type of player — Matthew Chan (@matthew_chan93) November 22, 2021

The reaction then has been somewhat mixed on whether the player should be flogged in the winter transfer window or not.

Whilst some fans believe it may be the right call as he is likely to be underused by Chris Wilder as part of his new tactical and squad overhaul, others believe he hasn’t been given a fair crack of the whip at Boro yet – and that, given the chance, he could prove to be a decent option in attack for them.

Ikpeazu has already bagged some goals this year and proved for Wycombe last season that he is capable of closing in on near double digit goal contributions despite being involved in a team that was ultimately relegated.

However, he might not get the chance to do similar at Middlesbrough and could instead be let go in the winter window.

The Verdict

Uche Ikpeazu is a solid player in attack and it may be harsh from Chris Wilder to let him go so soon. He hasn’t had much chance to prove himself yet under the new boss and yet is already being linked with a move away.

The striker has proven he can score at this level and could certainly offer them a solid alternative in attack. However, if the new boss doesn’t plan to play him, then it may suit both parties if he leaves in search of more regular action elsewhere.