Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Could do a job for us’ – Plenty Middlesbrough fans react to news of potential striking departure

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Uche Ikpeazu could soon be out the exit door at Middlesbrough despite only joining the club in summer, as reported by Football Insider.

The attacker has played regularly enough, making 14 appearances so far this campaign but those showings came under previous boss Neil Warnock.

That man has now left Boro and has been replaced by a new face in Chris Wilder. The former Sheffield United man will have his own ideas about what he wants to implement at the Riverside Stadium and what players he wants to utilise – and it looks like Ikpeazu isn’t one of them.

Quiz: Have Middlesbrough ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20

Valley Parade

The forward then could be on the search for a new team in the turn of the year and, following the news that he could be set for a swift exit from the club, plenty of Middlesbrough fans have taken to Twitter to respond.

The reaction then has been somewhat mixed on whether the player should be flogged in the winter transfer window or not.

Whilst some fans believe it may be the right call as he is likely to be underused by Chris Wilder as part of his new tactical and squad overhaul, others believe he hasn’t been given a fair crack of the whip at Boro yet – and that, given the chance, he could prove to be a decent option in attack for them.

Ikpeazu has already bagged some goals this year and proved for Wycombe last season that he is capable of closing in on near double digit goal contributions despite being involved in a team that was ultimately relegated.

However, he might not get the chance to do similar at Middlesbrough and could instead be let go in the winter window.

The Verdict

Uche Ikpeazu is a solid player in attack and it may be harsh from Chris Wilder to let him go so soon. He hasn’t had much chance to prove himself yet under the new boss and yet is already being linked with a move away.

The striker has proven he can score at this level and could certainly offer them a solid alternative in attack. However, if the new boss doesn’t plan to play him, then it may suit both parties if he leaves in search of more regular action elsewhere.


Related Topics:

Writer for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Could do a job for us’ – Plenty Middlesbrough fans react to news of potential striking departure

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: