“Could definitely benefit from a move to a Championship club” – Swansea City eye move for Aston Villa player: The verdict

Swansea City are one of six clubs eyeing a loan move for Aston Villa youngster Tim Iroegbunam.

According to Birmingham Live, the Welsh side are one of six clubs chasing the signature of the midfielder.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if a move to Russell Martin’s side would be a good next step in the 19-year old’s career…

Ben Wignall

With Swansea playing a double pivot and those spots being taken in the form of Flynn Downes and Matt Grimes, I struggle to see where Iroegbunam fits in.

There’s no doubting that the Villa midfielder is a real talent based on the glimpses we’ve seen of him, but ideally he’d head somewhere that guarantees him first-team football.

If Swansea manage to keep hold of Downes amid Premier League interest, then this would surely be a no-go.

However, if Downes were to be cashed in on, then Swansea would be an ideal destination for Iroegbunam, who can seem to do a bit of everything, whether it’s being a good tackler or being extremely comfortable on the ball.

Carla Devine

This would be a good signing for Swansea City this summer.

The 19-year-old has shown plenty of potential so far and the fact he has already got a couple of Premier League appearances under his belt is credit to that.

The midfielder could definitely benefit from a move to a Championship club with the opportunity to play some regular first team football allowing him to further develop his own game.

Swansea could definitely make use of him in the side and Russell Martin would do well with him.

However, with the amount of teams interested in him, you have to consider that Gerrard may prefer to send him to a side that is more likely to compete at the top end of the league next season.

Declan Harte

This could be a solid signing for Swansea as Iroegbunam has shown promise during his brief opportunities so far at Villa and he could become great cover in midfield for the likes of Flynn Downes and Matt Grimes.

Swansea have treated young players well in the past and have proven a great breeding ground for young talent.

However, there will be stiff competition to earn playing time in Russell Martin’s side, so perhaps this move would come too soon for him at this stage of his development.

The 19-year old needs to prioritise playing time, which he may not receive as much of at Swansea compared to other clubs considering a move for him.