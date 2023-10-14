Sunderland could face a battle to hold on to defender Dan Ballard in the January transfer window.

Ballard joined the Black Cats from Arsenal last summer, and after helping his side reach the Championship play-offs last season, he has enjoyed an excellent start to the new campaign.

The 24-year-old has started every league game so far for Tony Mowbray's side, and as well as contributing to four clean sheets, he has scored two goals in 11 appearances.

Mowbray has been full of praise for Ballard, describing him as a "diamond" after his Man of the Match display in the win over Blackburn Rovers last month.

"He's an outstanding defender, he's a brilliant footballer," Mowbray told The Northern Echo.

"I say we're lucky to have him, but it was brilliant recruitment to bring Dan Ballard to this football club.

"He's a diamond of a lad. I'm not sure where his ceiling is but he's a wonderful footballer and an old-school centre-half who puts his body on the line.

"And if he plays against a really strong player, he just gets stronger himself. He reacts to what's in front of him. He needed to be good (at Blackburn) against a good team. He's a warrior, amazing really."

Ballard was reportedly the subject of interest from West Ham United this summer, but he put pen-to-paper on a new four-year contract to keep him at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2027 in August.

Despite only recently committing his future to Sunderland, the Northern Ireland international has again been linked with a move away from the club.

Will Dan Ballard leave Sunderland in January?

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Burnley are "making checks" on Ballard ahead of the January transfer window.

Ballard rejected a move to Turf Moor in order to join Sunderland last summer, but it seems that he is back on Vincent Kompany's radar after his side's poor start to life back in the Premier League.

The Clarets currently sit 18th in the top flight after picking up just four points from their first eight games, and they have conceded 20 goals so far.

Ballard is not the first Black Cats player to attract interest from Burnley, with the Clarets having four bids rejected for winger Jack Clarke this summer, the last of which was in excess of £10 million.

However, Burnley were unwilling to meet Clarke's valuation of around £15 million, and with the Black Cats said to be demanding a "big fee" for Ballard, finances could prove to be a stumbling block once again.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sunderland could consider selling Ballard if they receive an offer in the region of £10 million to £15 million.

"Tony Mowbray will be bracing himself for another nervy transfer window for Sunderland in January, with several clubs looking to buy his talented youngsters," Palmer said.

"Another young player attracting attention is Dan Ballard, the Northern Ireland centre-back - Ballard signed a new long-term contract (in August) at Sunderland, keeping him there until the summer of 2027, and he's had an impressive start to the season having spent much of last season injured.

"Any offers of £10 million to £15 million could force Sunderland's hand.

"Tony Mowbray is hoping to keep all of his talented players, sat in fourth place in the Championship and will be hoping to at least secure a play-off place for the second season in a row."

With Sunderland looking on course for another top six finish, they will be incredibly reluctant to lose Ballard in January, but their resolve is likely to be tested.