Leeds United

‘Could cost us this season’ – Many Leeds fans rage at ‘absolute liability’ after nine-goal thriller

Published

2 mins ago

on

Leeds United came out on top in a nine-goal thriller against Birmingham City on Sunday but many fans of the club have been left frustrated at the performance of goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

After going three games without a win, the Whites headed to St. Andrew’s yesterday determined to get back to winning ways and made a strong start–with goals from Helder Costa and Jack Harrison giving them a commanding 2-0 lead after 21 minutes.

However, Judd Bellingham halved the deficit in the 27th minute and a topsy turvy second half, which included six goals, then followed.

When Lukas Jutkiewicz bundled the ball in at the back post to make it 4-4 in the 91st minute, the Blues looked to have secured a point.

However, four minutes later a probing cross from Luke Ayling forced Wes Harding to turn the ball into his own net and allowed Leeds a win that has taken them back to the top of the Championship.

The highlights will not make pretty viewing for Casilla, as the Spanish shot-stopper was at fault for at least two of the goals and put in a very unconvincing performance for the Whites.

Leeds remain the lowest conceding defence in the division but have now shipped 10 goals in their last four games–after having allowed 10 in their previous 21 Championship fixtures.

Casilla is, at part, to blame for that and many Whites supporters were left furious following yesterday’s performance.

Read the reaction of Leeds fans here:


