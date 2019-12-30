‘Could cost us this season’ – Many Leeds fans rage at ‘absolute liability’ after nine-goal thriller

Leeds United came out on top in a nine-goal thriller against Birmingham City on Sunday but many fans of the club have been left frustrated at the performance of goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

After going three games without a win, the Whites headed to St. Andrew’s yesterday determined to get back to winning ways and made a strong start–with goals from Helder Costa and Jack Harrison giving them a commanding 2-0 lead after 21 minutes.

However, Judd Bellingham halved the deficit in the 27th minute and a topsy turvy second half, which included six goals, then followed.

When Lukas Jutkiewicz bundled the ball in at the back post to make it 4-4 in the 91st minute, the Blues looked to have secured a point.

However, four minutes later a probing cross from Luke Ayling forced Wes Harding to turn the ball into his own net and allowed Leeds a win that has taken them back to the top of the Championship.

The highlights will not make pretty viewing for Casilla, as the Spanish shot-stopper was at fault for at least two of the goals and put in a very unconvincing performance for the Whites.

Leeds remain the lowest conceding defence in the division but have now shipped 10 goals in their last four games–after having allowed 10 in their previous 21 Championship fixtures.

Casilla is, at part, to blame for that and many Whites supporters were left furious following yesterday’s performance.

Read the reaction of Leeds fans here:

Defence and Casilla were awful yesterday, not sure what went wrong — Holly (@holly_lufc) December 30, 2019

As long as Casilla is in goal the opposition have a chance.

And don’t they know it! — Jon House (@Jonnyhouse) December 30, 2019

Kiko Casilla has to stop making mistakes for Leeds otherwise it could cost us this season.. We can’t afford to throw away promotion again.. #lufc #mot — Connor Mahoney!! BielsaBall and Beer 🍺🍺 (@ConnorMOT92) December 30, 2019

Loads of positives from today obviously, but can we please talk about Kiko Casilla’s performance? Serious questions need to be asked for me #LUFC — WakeyLUFC (@WakeyWhite7) December 29, 2019

In the last 4 #LUFC games we have conceded 10 goals from 12 shots on target, yet the fans sing constantly about Casilla. I like him don’t get me wrong. But the bloke is awful. Absolute liability. — Michael Batley (@micky_who) December 29, 2019

Casilla at error for 2 of those goals today. Really needs to sort himself out now cuz that’s 3 goals in the last 10 we’ve conceded that’s solely down to him. #LUFC — Talk About Leeds (@talkaboutlufc) December 29, 2019

Casilla does my head in

Last couple month hea reverted back to casilla of last year . At least 2 of their goals could've been avoided. #lufc — Joe (@LUFC_Joe90) December 29, 2019

Birmingham 4-5 Leeds. Well, what can I say about that! 2-0 up and cruising. Inability to defend aerial balls again. Terrible game management at 3-2 and 4-3 up. Casilla mega dodgy and cost us at least one goal. Somehow managed to win that one but seriously got away with it. #LUFC — Steve Wyss (@meatmansoccer) December 29, 2019