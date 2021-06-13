‘Could completely change our fortune’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to interest in rival club’s key figure

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have been reacting to the latest reports from Nottinghamshire Live that the Reds could be interested in bringing in Barnsley chief executive Dane Murphy this summer.

Murphy has been a key part of the excellent progress that Barnsley have achieved in the last year or so at Oakwell. The Tykes’ CEO has helped to implement a smart recruitment policy where Barnsley have been able to bring in a host of talented and hungry players to develop in the Championship as a way to compete against sides with larger budgets.

That has been very successful for the Yorkshire club, and they made it to the Championship play-off semi-finals last season only to beaten by Swansea City 2-1 on aggregate.

That means that Murphy will be needing to somewhat start again with the Tykes this summer and Barnsley will not be wanting to lose their chief executive at this stage as they look like they are building something really positive under Valerien Ismael.

According to Nottinghamshire Live, Forest are keen to appoint someone to take on the role of chief executive at the City Ground. That comes with their current CEO Ioannis Vrentzos reportedly weighing up whether to return to Greece with him remaining on the board of Olympiacos.

It is believed that Murphy is a contender for the job should Forest see Vrentzos depart the City Ground during the summer.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were enthused over the links to Murphy and believe that he could potentially be a game-changer for them if he comes into the club.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

