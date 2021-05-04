‘Could benefit from signing a player of his quality’ – Ipswich set for summer tug-of-war with Wigan and Sheffield Wednesday: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are reportedly set to battle Wigan, Sheffield Wednesday, and Rotherham United over forward Joe Dodoo.

Dodoo has impressed for Wigan over the past few months but is out of contract with the Latics this summer.

Football Insider has reported that the forward’s current club are set to offer him a new deal but Wednesday, Ipswich and Rotherham are all keen on signing him.

But would that be a good signing? And is it needed?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Jacob Potter

The Tractor Boys could benefit from signing a player of his quality.

Dodoo has shown that he can score goals in League One whilst with Wigan Athletic, and I think he’s deserving of a move to a club that are going to be challenging for promotion from League One next season.

Paul Cook will have a list of transfer targets heading into the summer, and it’ll be interesting to see if they can beat Sheffield Wednesday to signing Dodoo.

They clearly feel as though he’s a player that can add something to their team, and a move to Portman Road could be more tempting for Dodoo, as you would imagine that the Tractor Boys are more likely to offer him regular game time next season.

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a decent signing for Ipswich if it happens.

With so many players out of contract, and Paul Cook not hiding his feelings about his squad, it does seem as though there will be a rather significant number of departures from Portman Road amongst the playing squad in the next few months.

Should that happen, then it will be essential for Ipswich to replace those who are about to leave the club, and given the impressive impact he has made in a Wigan side who have had their backs up against the wall since his arrival, Dodoo could certainly be a useful addition to that side.

Indeed, with the attacker only contracted at The DW until the end of this season, he may also be available for free in the summer, which, considering the financial situation so many clubs find themselves in right now, could certainly be useful for Ipswich, given the amount of business it looks like they will have to do when the market reopens.

Ben Wignall

Dodoo hasn’t really had a glittering career since signing for Rangers in 2015, but in recent weeks he’s been showing signs of the player that he could have been a few years ago.

In Wigan’s last six games, Dodoo has scored three times and added three assists to his tally, which would explain the sudden transfer interest.

Following their recent Bahraini takeover, the Latics can probably afford to extend Dodoo’s deal, especially with League One football for next season now secure, but interest from other clubs will make that an uncertain wait.

Ipswich clearly need to bolster their front-line – their 2-1 win over Northampton at the weekend was the first time they had scored in seven games and with the form Dodoo has been showing he could be a good addition for the Tractor Boys, and he’d come on a free transfer as well.

He hasn’t shown anything recently to suggest he could cope with a step up to the Championship but at the age of 25, Dodoo still has time to develop consistency and he could end up in the second tier if he joins Paul Cook’s revolution at Portman Road.